The man who taught AI to learn believes human-level intelligence is closer than you think

The idea of artificial general intelligence (AGI)—AI that can think, reason and learn across a wide range of tasks on par with a human—has long been a controversial topic. Some experts argue that AGI is many years down the road, while others believe it may never be possible. In another camp altogether, some experts assert that AGI isn’t the right goal to prioritize. “We should not forget the power of these models in other non-language domains,” said Marina Danilevsky, a Senior Research Scientist at IBM, on an episode of the Mixture of Experts podcast. “If we actually broaden where this technology could be used… we can go in places that are much more interesting, much more pragmatic, much more practical… [instead of] chasing AGI.”

Sutton takes a measured stance. He estimates a one-in-four chance that AI could reach human-level intelligence within five years and a 50% chance within 15 years. That’s a strikingly optimistic forecast compared to many of his peers, who often predict AGI is still several decades away.

“There are still breakthroughs needed,” he acknowledged. “But we’re getting closer. The biggest missing piece is how to make AI systems learn from experience in a more natural way, rather than being spoon-fed labeled datasets.”

As Sutton describes it, one of the biggest challenges is teaching AI to make sense of long-term planning and abstraction—the ability to break down complex problems into smaller, manageable pieces, the way humans do.

“If I tell you to walk across the street, you don’t think about every tiny muscle movement. You think about the goal: crossing the street. AI needs to learn like that, at a higher level of abstraction,” Sutton explained.

One of his key contributions to reinforcement learning is the concept of temporal abstraction, which allows AI to learn in steps rather than getting bogged down in micromanagement. This could be critical for AI systems that need to reason across long time horizons—something that today’s models struggle with.

For example, an AI assistant might be able to generate a response to a single question well but struggle with maintaining a logical conversation over multiple interactions or planning a complex task that unfolds over time—like booking a vacation that involves coordinating flights, hotels and activities. Sutton believes that reinforcement learning and better long-term reasoning algorithms will be key to overcoming this limitation.