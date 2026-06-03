White House order creates classified benchmark for advanced AI models

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order establishing a classified process to evaluate the cybersecurity capabilities of advanced AI models, directing federal agencies to determine when a system qualifies as a “covered frontier model.”

The order gives federal agencies 60 days to develop a classified benchmark for measuring an AI model’s advanced cyber capabilities and to set the threshold at which a system is designated a covered frontier model. It also establishes a voluntary framework under which companies are asked to give the government access to those models up to 30 days before release, down from the 90 days in an earlier draft.

In a LinkedIn post, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna said the company applauds the administration’s focus on AI security and on the open-source software ecosystem that supports much of today’s digital infrastructure.

“As AI becomes more foundational to all of us, including business and government, securing it — and the open source software our society depends on — is essential to maintaining trust and ensuring U.S. leadership,” Krishna wrote.