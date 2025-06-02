The tiny fish brain that could teach AI to think

This convergence of brain and machine isn’t only theoretical. At IBM Research, Dharmendra Modha and his team have built NorthPole, a new kind of AI chip designed for inference. Unlike traditional chips that suffer from the von Neumann bottleneck, constantly shuttling data between memory and processor, NorthPole integrates the two. It’s a digital reflection of the brain, where memory and computation are interwoven.

The chip achieves this by embedding memory directly alongside compute cores. Built with 22 billion transistors and fabricated using a 12-nanometer node process, NorthPole delivers inference performance at 25 times the energy efficiency of leading CPUs and GPUs on standard benchmarks like ResNet-50. This architecture enables not only power efficiency but also massive reductions in latency and space.

The models built from ZAPBench data can tell you what comes next—which neurons are likely to fire, when and even how that pattern might ripple through brain regions. But the deeper question remains: do these predictions mean we understand the system that generated them? What happens when you can predict brain activity? Does that mean you understand it? Not quite, according to Lueckmann.

“ZAPBench is currently focused on maximizing predictive performance, without imposing restrictions on the types of models used,” says Lueckmann.

A more ambitious goal is looming: moving from prediction to explanation. That requires not just knowing what neurons fire, but why.

And here is where things get even more ambitious. Alongside the activity data, Lueckmann’s collaborators are compiling a structural dataset of the same fish’s brain. This isn’t about what the neurons are doing; it’s about how they’re wired.

“Our collaborators have acquired a synapse-resolution structural dataset from the same fish,” he says. “This structural data is now undergoing processing to reconstruct the morphology of every individual neuron in its brain, an effort complemented by large-scale human proofreading.”

This means a literal wiring diagram of a living brain. If predictive models can be enriched with that structure, say, by using it as a constraint or prior in the modeling process, the result might be more interpretable. A map that doesn’t just say what comes next, but hints at why.

“We are hopeful that enriching predictive models with this structural information, for instance, by incorporating the physical wiring diagram as a model constraint, will lead to models that are not only more accurate but also more interpretable,” Lueckmann says.

Interpretability matters. If AI can help us decode the brain, it’s not just a victory for neuroscience. It may feed back into AI itself, offering blueprints from biology that we never imagined.

“A truly significant leap would be to transition from prediction to genuine mechanistic understanding,” he says. “For now, however, I view this primarily as an endeavor using AI to advance scientific understanding, rather than an effort to directly advance AI itself.”

Still, the feedback loop is possible. New AI methods may open doors in neuroscience. And new neuroscience insights may reshape AI.

“The best conceivable outcome for the ZAPBench benchmark would be for it to serve as a stepping-stone towards discovering currently unknown principles of vertebrate brain function,” Lueckmann says. “Should that occur, it’s conceivable that such insights could inform and inspire new directions in AI.”

ZAPBench may originate from a tiny fish, but its implications stretch far beyond its scale. The dataset opens an unprecedented window into the relationship between brain structure and activity, enabling researchers to probe the foundations of cognition and computation in ways previously inaccessible.