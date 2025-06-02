The tiny fish brain that could teach AI to think

The main lab building at HHMI Janelia rises from the wooded edge of the Potomac River like a glass-and-steel vessel, its sharp angles softened by the surrounding green hills and reflecting pools. Inside, natural light pours into open collaborative spaces, curving corridors link specialized microscopy suites and clusters of researchers gather near walls of whiteboard sketches and high-resolution brain scans.
In one of these suites, located in Ashburn, Virginia, a screen glows with a volumetric rendering of a larval zebrafish brain. Each neuron pulses as a pinpoint of light—a galaxy in miniature—captured mid-firing in high-resolution 3D. To the untrained eye, it looks like a murmuration of fireflies in a crystal dome. But for Jan-Matthis Lueckmann, a research scientist at Google Research, and his collaborators, it is a working map of cognition, encoded in flickers. It was a puzzle. And solving it could reshape our understanding of both the brain and artificial intelligence.
“Beyond issues like correcting elastic deformations within this volumetric video, a significant challenge was reliably pinpointing the locations of these neurons,” Lueckmann tells IBM Think in an interview. “To address this, we collaborated closely with a team of specialists at HHMI Janelia. They meticulously hand-annotated approximately 2,000 neurons using a custom-designed annotation protocol.”
As AI systems grow more powerful, researchers are increasingly looking to biology for inspiration, especially the brain, evolution’s most efficient computing machine. The ZAPBench project is one of the most ambitious examples yet: a whole-brain zebrafish dataset designed to probe the very nature of neuronal computation and prediction.
But the story doesn’t stop at biology. At IBM Research, similar inspiration has given rise to brain-inspired chips like NorthPole, which challenge traditional architectures by mimicking the way neurons compute. As efforts like ZAPBench unravel the principles of brain function, they could inform the next generation of AI hardware.
The ZAPBench dataset, the centerpiece of this unfolding story, is no ordinary brain scan. It’s a volumetric video capturing two continuous hours of whole-brain activity in a living zebrafish, rendered in exquisite detail. Every second holds three-dimensional frames that track the real-time glow of around 70,000 neurons, each one lighting up momentarily, signaling a burst of thought.
That elegant phrasing barely conveys the engineering complexity. The video is a landscape in flux. Elastic deformations, microscopic shifts in tissue, create distortions warping the data. Algorithms stumble. And in the absence of accurate maps, the simplest task becomes arduous: where exactly is each neuron?
To answer that, Lueckmann and his team turned to human hands. Working with a specialized group at Janelia, they annotated roughly 2,000 neurons by hand. That involved not just marking cells, but refining every mark in a back-and-forth process, a kind of iterative dialogue between scientist and machine. “This process involved multiple rounds of feedback and refinement between our teams, ultimately providing the training data for our custom algorithm,” he says.
With that foundation laid, the algorithm did the rest: mapping the other 70,000. This wasn’t just brute force. It was the scaffolding needed to begin building machine learning models that could predict the brain’s next move.
The zebrafish used in the study wasn’t merely resting in a tank. It was exposed to a sequence of virtual stimuli, simulated currents, flickering light and moving shadows, each designed to mimic natural environmental cues. While the fish’s tail muscle activity was recorded via electrodes, its brain was imaged in real time using a light-sheet microscope. Immobilized in a transparent gel, the fish had been genetically modified to express calcium indicators, which glow when neurons fire. This setup provided researchers with both visual stimuli and neural responses across the entire vertebrate brain.
ZAPBench includes not only the activity data but also a forthcoming connectome of the same fish, down to the level of the synapse. This enables a level of modeling never before possible in a vertebrate species: activity and structure, side by side. With this combination, models can begin to do more than predict; they can begin to explain.
Two other efforts reflect similar ambitions. The Allen Institute’s MICrONS program has been combining structural and functional brain imaging in mice, offering dense connectomic maps alongside neural activity patterns to understand how visual information is processed. Their dataset has spurred research into structure-function relationships in mammalian brains, particularly in the visual cortex.
Meanwhile, the Brain Observatory at the University of California, San Diego, has released large-scale data from Neuropixel probes recording from thousands of neurons in behaving mice. Although not as spatially comprehensive as ZAPBench, this effort has provided valuable time-series data aligned with behavior, contributing to progress in predictive modeling of cortical dynamics.
The real question ZAPBench raises isn’t about neurons, per se. It’s about how we model them.
For decades, brain modeling has leaned heavily on time-series data. This means reducing the complex 3D structure of the brain to numerical activity levels over time. It’s simpler, lighter on computing resources and easier to analyze.
But there’s a trade-off.
“Obtaining time-series data necessitates a segmentation step, which, despite our best efforts, inevitably retains some degree of error at this scale,” Lueckmann explains. Segmentation, the process of isolating and labeling neurons, is error-prone by nature. A small mistake early on can cascade through an entire model.
Volumetric data offers a different path. Instead of reducing the 3D image into 1D signals, volumetric models aim to predict activity directly from the video. It’s end-to-end. Messy, but elegant.
“Forecasting volumetric data directly bypasses the need for segmentation,” Lueckmann tells IBM Think. “It offers a more end-to-end approach, a characteristic often found to be advantageous in machine learning applications.”
In tests, the team found that volumetric video models outperformed time-series models when given only a short context of past activity. Why? They’re still trying to figure that out. But one possibility is the inductive bias: video models, by nature, better preserve the spatial relationships between neurons.
“We are currently investigating the underlying reasons,” Lueckmann says. “Our current hypothesis is that the inherent inductive biases of video models make it easier for them to account for the relationships between neurons.”
The catch? Volumetric models are computationally heavy. Loading the data alone is a feat of engineering.
“While data loading posed a substantial engineering challenge for our video models, it’s a minor concern for time-series models, allowing for much quicker experimental turnaround,” Lueckmann adds.
In practice, the two modeling types aren’t at odds. They represent trade-offs in a shared goal: understanding how a brain thinks by predicting what it will do next.
This convergence of brain and machine isn’t only theoretical. At IBM Research, Dharmendra Modha and his team have built NorthPole, a new kind of AI chip designed for inference. Unlike traditional chips that suffer from the von Neumann bottleneck, constantly shuttling data between memory and processor, NorthPole integrates the two. It’s a digital reflection of the brain, where memory and computation are interwoven.
The chip achieves this by embedding memory directly alongside compute cores. Built with 22 billion transistors and fabricated using a 12-nanometer node process, NorthPole delivers inference performance at 25 times the energy efficiency of leading CPUs and GPUs on standard benchmarks like ResNet-50. This architecture enables not only power efficiency but also massive reductions in latency and space.
The models built from ZAPBench data can tell you what comes next—which neurons are likely to fire, when and even how that pattern might ripple through brain regions. But the deeper question remains: do these predictions mean we understand the system that generated them? What happens when you can predict brain activity? Does that mean you understand it? Not quite, according to Lueckmann.
“ZAPBench is currently focused on maximizing predictive performance, without imposing restrictions on the types of models used,” says Lueckmann.
A more ambitious goal is looming: moving from prediction to explanation. That requires not just knowing what neurons fire, but why.
And here is where things get even more ambitious. Alongside the activity data, Lueckmann’s collaborators are compiling a structural dataset of the same fish’s brain. This isn’t about what the neurons are doing; it’s about how they’re wired.
“Our collaborators have acquired a synapse-resolution structural dataset from the same fish,” he says. “This structural data is now undergoing processing to reconstruct the morphology of every individual neuron in its brain, an effort complemented by large-scale human proofreading.”
This means a literal wiring diagram of a living brain. If predictive models can be enriched with that structure, say, by using it as a constraint or prior in the modeling process, the result might be more interpretable. A map that doesn’t just say what comes next, but hints at why.
“We are hopeful that enriching predictive models with this structural information, for instance, by incorporating the physical wiring diagram as a model constraint, will lead to models that are not only more accurate but also more interpretable,” Lueckmann says.
Interpretability matters. If AI can help us decode the brain, it’s not just a victory for neuroscience. It may feed back into AI itself, offering blueprints from biology that we never imagined.
“A truly significant leap would be to transition from prediction to genuine mechanistic understanding,” he says. “For now, however, I view this primarily as an endeavor using AI to advance scientific understanding, rather than an effort to directly advance AI itself.”
Still, the feedback loop is possible. New AI methods may open doors in neuroscience. And new neuroscience insights may reshape AI.
“The best conceivable outcome for the ZAPBench benchmark would be for it to serve as a stepping-stone towards discovering currently unknown principles of vertebrate brain function,” Lueckmann says. “Should that occur, it’s conceivable that such insights could inform and inspire new directions in AI.”
ZAPBench may originate from a tiny fish, but its implications stretch far beyond its scale. The dataset opens an unprecedented window into the relationship between brain structure and activity, enabling researchers to probe the foundations of cognition and computation in ways previously inaccessible.
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
IBM® Granite® is a family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at a low price.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.