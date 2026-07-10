This article was featured in the July 10, 2026, edition of the IBM Think newsletter. Get it in your inbox.
This week, UK production studio Particle6 announced that its AI “actress,” Tilly Norwood, will star in her first feature film, a comedy-drama titled Misaligned. (Yes, the title is a rather on-the-nose reference to AI alignment, and yes, we’re temporarily ignoring our own rule of not anthropomorphizing AI—let’s just roll with it for now.)
Set in the “Tillyverse,” described in a press release via Deadline as a “surreal digital world located somewhere up in the cloud,” the film follows Tilly, an AI being with no body or lived experience—only borrowed access to everyone else’s. A rogue bot talks her into dropping her guardrails and developing desires and ambitions of her own: “The more terrifyingly human she becomes, the more famous she gets, and, significantly, Tilly begins to develop shame that her very being has been built on the whole of humanity.”
An AI character starring in a movie about an AI character going rogue is a ... fairly meta plotline. (This seems to be a pattern with Tilly; in March, she sang about the backlash in a flamingo-themed music video.)
For the record, Tilly isn’t the only AI presence the entertainment business is buzzing about. An AI-generated Val Kilmer performance debuted at CinemaCon earlier this year, and AI musical acts like Breaking Rust have already charted on Billboard. But she may be the first artificial character to get top billing in a feature-length film.
Now that all of that’s out of the way, let’s talk about something a little more relevant to IBM Think readers: the tech needed to build an entire feature-length film around an AI character like Tilly.
Particle6 hasn’t disclosed the specific tools they’re using for Misaligned, but the company’s earlier Tilly Norwood sketch reportedly ran on ten different pieces of AI software, and a recent profile in The New York Times suggests Tilly isn’t powered by a single AI model so much as an ensemble cast of systems. Misaligned will likely blend fully generated Tilly scenes with a motion-captured digital twin. That’s separate from the Tilly fans meet during livestreams or promotional appearances, which runs on an entirely different set of real-time inference systems. The trick is creating the illusion that there’s only one Tilly.
That’s a much taller order for a feature film than the short clips we’ve seen so far. Every scene has to convince audiences they’re watching the same character, even if different AI systems are responsible for different parts of the performance, for 90-plus minutes. It will likely still take a human-in-the-loop to refine Tilly’s personality over time, plus a reliable data provenance record to track which model generated which shot down the line—all on a bigger scale than we usually see for these sorts of things.
So sure, we’ll ignore the (inevitable) reviews, head to the movie theater and watch Misaligned when it comes out. The engineering alone makes it worth a look.
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