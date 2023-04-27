Three Top Business Priorities Intelligent Automation Can Address Right Now

A lot of businesses have started using automation technology to unburden their workforce of repetitive tasks – about 60% in the UK, according to our research. Yet the extent to which the technology can address some of today’s biggest business challenges is still vastly underappreciated

Whether it’s tackling rising costs, overcoming a skilled labour shortage, meeting sustainability goals or maximising the value of employees’ time and talents, intelligent automation – the combination of AI and automation technologies – has a vital role to play.

The IDC 2022 Worldwide CEO Survey found that business process automation was among the top five priorities for technology investment. But the reality is that deploying intelligent automation effectively can also support the other main priorities the study identified. Let’s take a look at a few of these in more detail: