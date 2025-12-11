The hidden email crisis that costs companies billions

Last December, while most companies were winding down for the holidays, the Bouncer team was busy hatching a plan. They began by retracing their steps, analyzing their emailing behavior in the months leading up to the deliverability struggles. A few clues started to emerge.

The first problem was not sending enough email. Earlier that year, the company had switched to a new customer relationship management (CRM) platform. By the summer, they were so busy integrating the new system that they didn’t have the bandwidth to send emails at their usual frequency. Then, in September 2024, Bouncer ramped up sending to promote their blockbuster holiday sale—the one they’d pinned their Q4 revenue on. “We started to send to everyone because we really wanted them to take advantage of something that was extraordinary in our niche,” Kaczyński said.

Anti-spam algorithms look for consistency, so the sudden shift could have been enough to raise mailbox providers’ suspicions. Meanwhile, judging by a small but noticeable rise in spam reports, some subscribers who hadn’t heard from Bouncer since its summer slowdown didn’t recognize its emails and had flagged them as spam.

Lastly, said Kaczyński, because Bouncer was using a new CRM, it had sent the new holiday emails from a fresh batch of IP addresses, ones that mailbox services didn’t recognize. This added to the impression that Bouncer was up to something nefarious.

There was a simple explanation for all of this: integrating a new CRM platform proved tougher than Bouncer had imagined. But anti-spam algorithms couldn’t account for these misalignments.

As an email verification service, Bouncer had a head start in its detective work. Companies outside the space often have a much harder time diagnosing their spam problems. OutVoice, the payment platform, struggled for three or four months without ever identifying what went wrong. Cofounder Diao had some theories: perhaps plugging a partner’s contest or experimenting with affiliate marketing links had been Study Hall’s downfall. “But honestly, we have no way of knowing,” Diao said. “We just kind of have to guess.”

Diao gave himself a crash course in deliverability. But he says most of the solutions he’d read about—like temporarily switching to an alternative, pre-configured domain—would have required a ludicrous amount of pre-planning.

He filled out an appeal form with Google but said he never got a clear response. (Google didn’t respond to a request for comment.) He needed just a minute or two with a human—any reasonable person could see that Study Hall was a reliable and trustworthy sender with a good track record, he said—but there was no one to talk to about his company’s predicament.

Some subscribers, who hadn’t heard from Study Hall in weeks, likely assumed that the newsletter had been compromised, or that it had shut down altogether. In each of its sends, Study Hall asked subscribers to mark its emails as safe, hoping that anti-spam algorithms would realize they’d made a mistake. But because few emails were making it to readers’ inboxes, many subscribers literally never got the memo.

Bouncer had gotten trapped in a similar feedback loop: the more a sender lands in spam, the harder it is to escape. After all, when subscribers can’t see their mail, they can’t open or click on it. Providers’ algorithms interpret this as further proof that subscribers aren’t interested anymore. “In the disaster recovery phase,” said Kaczyński, “you don’t know whether [subscribers] are not engaged because they don’t resonate with us and our business, and they don’t need our services anymore—or because we’re landing in spam, so they’re not able to see our emails.”

While Bouncer now knew the likely cause of its problems—a perfect storm of technical changes and sending strategies that resulted in fewer readers opening and clicking on its mail—it needed to revamp its sending strategy before the next holiday season. Kaczyński knew deliverability isn’t something you can fix overnight. It was time to call in backup.