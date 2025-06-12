The children we built: De Kai on why AI is a generation, not a tool

Over the past year, artificial intelligence has crossed a threshold from something we query to something that quietly watches, responds and, increasingly, learns. During that transition, the debate surrounding AI has also undergone a shift. No longer confined to the domain of engineers and ethicists, the conversation now touches on childhood development, cultural transmission and human psychology.

Few have articulated this shift more vividly than computer scientist De Kai, who appeared recently on a video call from his home in Hong Kong, speaking with a careful intensity. In a black T-shirt and rectangular glasses, he sat, surrounded by books and instruments, a musician as well as a scientist. His cadence was thoughtful, his voice lightly accented, fluent in both the language of code and that of metaphor.

His new book, Raising AI, presents his argument that artificial intelligence should be viewed less as an industrial tool and more as a developmental phenomenon. “We’re not programming these systems,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “We’re raising them, just like we raise children.”

Kai is a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and he helped pioneer the web’s first multilingual machine translation systems, laying the groundwork for platforms like Google Translate. These days, he is increasingly recognized not just for his technical contributions but also for offering a strikingly human metaphor to explain the consequences of artificial intelligence. AI, he argued, is not merely a technology to deploy, but a generation we are raising.

This metaphor that AI systems are children, not tools, offers a sharp departure from the dominant narratives around artificial intelligence. Instead of focusing solely on technical advances or economic utility, De Kai urges us to consider the long-term cultural and psychological impacts of these systems. He is part of a growing movement of researchers who argue that AI reflects society.

“We’re outsourcing parts of our cognition,” he said. “And the systems watching us are learning not just what we say, but how we behave.”