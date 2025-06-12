The children we built: De Kai on why AI is a generation, not a tool

Over the past year, artificial intelligence has crossed a threshold from something we query to something that quietly watches, responds and, increasingly, learns. During that transition, the debate surrounding AI has also undergone a shift. No longer confined to the domain of engineers and ethicists, the conversation now touches on childhood development, cultural transmission and human psychology.
Few have articulated this shift more vividly than computer scientist De Kai, who appeared recently on a video call from his home in Hong Kong, speaking with a careful intensity. In a black T-shirt and rectangular glasses, he sat, surrounded by books and instruments, a musician as well as a scientist. His cadence was thoughtful, his voice lightly accented, fluent in both the language of code and that of metaphor.
His new book, Raising AI, presents his argument that artificial intelligence should be viewed less as an industrial tool and more as a developmental phenomenon. “We’re not programming these systems,” he said in an interview with IBM Think. “We’re raising them, just like we raise children.”
Kai is a professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and he helped pioneer the web’s first multilingual machine translation systems, laying the groundwork for platforms like Google Translate. These days, he is increasingly recognized not just for his technical contributions but also for offering a strikingly human metaphor to explain the consequences of artificial intelligence. AI, he argued, is not merely a technology to deploy, but a generation we are raising.
This metaphor that AI systems are children, not tools, offers a sharp departure from the dominant narratives around artificial intelligence. Instead of focusing solely on technical advances or economic utility, De Kai urges us to consider the long-term cultural and psychological impacts of these systems. He is part of a growing movement of researchers who argue that AI reflects society.
“We’re outsourcing parts of our cognition,” he said. “And the systems watching us are learning not just what we say, but how we behave.”
De Kai’s framing emerged more than a decade ago, long before transformer models and chatbots became dinner-table topics. In 2015, he began giving talks that positioned AI not as a mechanical advance, but as a social one.
“The problem,” he told me, “is that we’re still using metaphors from the industrial era. We think of AI as if it’s a steam engine or a tractor, something that does work for us. But we’re no longer automating muscle. We’re automating influence.”
The industrial metaphor persists, most visibly in how business leaders describe AI: a productivity booster, an efficiency enhancer, a co-pilot. But De Kai’s concern is that this language conceals the more profound shift underway. “When you build machines that learn from culture, they become part of that culture,” he said in the interview. “And once they’re part of it, they can shape it.”
This idea that AI is participatory rather than passive has found resonance among researchers who study the alignment and ethics of AI. Shakir Mohamed, Research Director at Google DeepMind London, has proposed that the future of AI ethics lies in relational accountability, which focuses on how AI systems emerge from and influence networks of people, institutions and social power structures. Yoshua Bengio, a Turing Award–winning researcher and deep learning pioneer, has called for AI models that incorporate human uncertainty and empathy, arguing that without such capacities, artificial intelligence will remain fundamentally disconnected from the complexity of human experience.
De Kai believes the challenge is even broader: the preferences themselves are not fixed. They’re modeled, in real time, by the humans AIs observe.
“We have to realize these systems are learning from us as we learn to use them,” he said. “And that means we’re co-evolving.”
To explain how this modeling occurs, De Kai points to psychology, specifically dual-process theory, which divides cognition into fast, intuitive responses (System 1) and slower, deliberative reasoning (System 2). AI has swung back and forth between trying to mimic one or the other. The symbolic logic systems of the 1980s were attempts to model System 2. The neural networks of today lean toward System 1.
“You can’t write rules for intuition,” he said. “You have to train it.”
That training, he argued, now happens through vast datasets, the written, spoken and recorded traces of culture. Unlike early AI, which followed instructions, contemporary systems learn by imitation. They read social media posts, news articles, product reviews and public forums. In effect, they are being socialized.
“We’re now building empty brains,” he said. “And we’re raising them.”
The metaphor is more than rhetorical. A model trained on toxic content can behave in toxic ways, he noted.
“It’s not just about filtering slurs or redacting hate speech,” he said. “It’s about the underlying structure of what we reward, what we comment on, what we upvote and what we engage with. That’s what becomes the implicit curriculum.”
This type of indirect learning is challenging to detect and even harder to unlearn. Researchers at organizations such as the Allen Institute for AI and the Partnership on AI are investigating how biases and behaviors are subtly encoded in model weights and outputs.
De Kai illustrates his point by returning to a case from 2016, when Microsoft launched Tay, a chatbot trained to learn from users in real time. Within 24 hours, Tay had become a font of conspiracy theories, hate speech and offensive remarks—responses it had picked up through Twitter interactions. Tay was swiftly pulled offline. Less widely known is that Microsoft deployed a similar model in China, under different conditions, and the system thrived as a popular chatbot.
“Same architecture, different cultural environment,” De Kai noted. “That’s the power of nurture.”
What’s learned, he said, cannot always be unlearned. “That’s why the metaphor of raising children is so apt. If you raise a child in a dysfunctional environment, the consequences aren’t easily undone.”
Today’s leading models are all trained using a combination of supervised learning and reinforcement learning, drawing on human feedback. Most of what AI models learn about how to behave comes from pretraining on huge collections of text. These texts are compiled from publicly available websites, including Wikipedia, Reddit, GitHub and many others.
De Kai doesn’t argue against these methods. Rather, he said, we must be more aware of what’s at stake. “It’s not just about fairness or bias in the abstract. It’s about what kind of personalities we’re modeling.”
In the corporate world, the metaphor of AI as a child has practical implications, Kai said. Companies deploying AI systems often focus on benchmarks and performance metrics, including accuracy, latency and throughput. But those measures can miss the broader social dynamics.
“Think about onboarding a new employee,” he said. “You don’t just hand them a manual and leave them alone. You pair them with a mentor. You monitor their development. You model values.”
Some organizations are starting to take this seriously. Salesforce and Microsoft have implemented ethical review processes. IBM publishes AI Factsheets detailing model provenance. However, De Kai views these efforts as preliminary steps.
“It’s not enough to be compliant,” he said. “You have to be conscientious.”
His concern is that enterprise AI often inherits the culture of its creators, sometimes in subtle ways. A chatbot designed to assist with hiring might absorb gendered language patterns. A financial tool could reflect risk tolerances that are shaped by institutional biases. In each case, the AI isn’t misbehaving. It’s learning.
The framing shifts when you assume these systems are agents-in-training rather than algorithms. “If we think of AI as a colleague or a student, it changes how we act around it. We stop treating it like a tool and start treating it like an observer.”
For De Kai, the most important and least visible influence on AI is not what it processes, but what it’s never shown.
“There’s so much attention on misinformation, but very little on missing information,” he said.
Algorithms decide which posts we see, which products are recommended, and which news articles are surfaced, Kai said. In doing so, they also determine what remains unseen.
“That’s algorithmic censorship,” he said, “not in the sense of political suppression, but in the sense of epistemic narrowing.”
He is quick to say he doesn’t believe in conspiracies. But he does believe in incentives. “If your algorithm optimizes for engagement, it’s going to learn that certain kinds of content keep people hooked. That’s what it will elevate. Everything else will drop out of view.”
The effects are cumulative. Models trained on data filtered by engagement metrics learn to value visibility over nuance. They can become amplifiers of existing feedback loops, without anyone deliberately steering them that way.
But the field is evolving quickly. De Kai sees signs of progress on the horizon. When asked what’s next, he speaks carefully, pointing to advances in reasoning, hybrid approaches that blend neural networks with symbolic systems and a shift toward more efficient, customizable and lightweight models.
“The question isn’t whether we’ll get better models. We will. The question is whether we’ll become better teachers.”
He’s hopeful that the research community is beginning to internalize this. The rise of agentic systems, the increased attention to long-term memory and context in AI design and the explosion of interest in alignment mechanisms all suggest a field aware of its growing cultural footprint.
Still, De Kai cautions against complacency. “We’re the first generation to raise non-human minds. That’s an incredible privilege. And a test.”
He smiled, almost sheepishly. “They’re watching us. That’s how they learn.”
