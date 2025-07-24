Tech companies supercharge AI in the classroom

School may be out for summer, but tech companies are doubling down on investing in AI in the classroom.
Earlier this month, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic banded together to announce USD 23 million in funding to the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest US teachers’ union, to create a National Academy of AI Instruction in New York City for up to 400,000 educators over the next five years.
“Our goal is to develop a tool that gives educators the ability to train their AI and incorporate it into their instructional planning, giving them more one-on-one time with their students,” said United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew.
Meanwhile, dozens of companies including IBM, Apple, Google and Meta have signed onto the White House’s pledge to provide AI funds and tech to schools, teachers and students. Aiming to improve AI literacy and proficiency, the White House is corralling corporate support to help prepare the future workforce and keep America competitive in the AI race.
In addition to teaching students responsible AI use, AI tools can also improve teachers’ productivity by speeding up a myriad of administrative tasks as well as routine processes like writing lesson plans.
In an interesting twist, AI is now also proving useful because it can slow things down. In a recent episode of Smart Talks with IBM, Malcolm Gladwell went on the road to Kennesaw, Georgia, where new AI assistants developed at Kennesaw State University are helping classroom teachers-in-training who often lack access to enough time to practice with students before going into the classroom.
In early 2025, a team led by Professor Dabae Lee at Kennesaw State University developed three AI assistants to help budding educators practice “responsive teaching.” Responsive teaching is a pedagogical approach that emphasizes improvisation, empathy and patience. In other words, educators adjust their approach based on real-time observations of students’ learning and needs.
“Responsive teaching is rooted in Eleanor Duckworth’s work,” said Amy Robertson, a Seattle Pacific University Professor, in the episode of Smart Talks. “The goal of education is for students to have wonderful ideas and to have a good time having them,” stated Robertson.
Robertson said that teaching exists in a cultural environment where the teacher is expected to be the source of truth; that teaching is about the correction of error, and not letting a child wander down the pathway of their own misunderstanding.
“Responsive teaching is deeply counterintuitive,” said Gladwell. “The only way to understand its beauty is to do it, over and over again. Aspiring teachers need a way to practice.”
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
The idea of providing teachers an opportunity to practice responsive teaching before they entered the classroom motivated Dabae Lee. She took a free course on Coursera for how to build AI assistants using IBM’s watsonx. First, Lee created a persona for a 9-year-old named Jiwoo who likes math but does not always understand it. A major challenge in teacher education, said Dabae, is “we need children to practice with [and] we need instructors who will give the instruction on the pedagogical skills,” she stated.
She followed Jiwoo with two other AI assistants, Gabriel and Noah, to represent other personas of typical third graders learning math. Jiwoo is “articulate and kind of smart, but she has her own way of thinking,” said Dabae. Gabriel, in contrast, answers open questions with very closed answers, as the team designed him to resemble shy students who might be more reserved. Finally, Noah is “happy, playful, cheery, bright, energetic,” explained Sean English, a Research Assistant in the Department of Instructional Technology at Kennesaw State University.
Logan Hovis, a junior at the University of Missouri, is one of over one hundred educators to date that has used the assistants Lee created as part of her teacher training to become an elementary school teacher. Hovis was skeptical at first that the assistant would sound anything like a second or third grader, but “it really was like talking to a child,” she said.
“You know how when you’re at batting practice for baseball or softball, you have those automatic pitchers that throw them? [It] doesn’t replace the game and what you do in a game, but this is you getting to practice your own skills to be better when you go in a game,” said Hovis. “I think that’s kind of what the AI software feels like for us.”
As the host of Smart Talks, Malcom Gladwell, explained, “Hovis, if she wanted to, could spend a whole weekend practicing with Jiwoo. A real nine-year-old will get frustrated and bored with the fumbling novice after 10 minutes. But Jiwoo? Jiwoo will happily answer questions for as long as it takes for the people who want to learn how to be responsive.”
Gladwell elaborates, “In batting practice, the pitches don’t come as hard and fast as the pitches in a real game. But you get to stand at the plate, and the pitcher throws you dozens of balls, over and over again—in a concentrated block that allows you to work on your swing, closely and carefully.”
Having training wheels on, so to speak, is also useful when developing the skills needed in the classroom. As Logan put it, “the classroom is very, very busy.” With so much stimuli, it’s hard out of the gates to address individual students’ learning needs in a responsive fashion while simultaneously managing the whole classroom, she explained. Veteran teachers strike this balance deftly, but it requires practice to develop this skill.
“It also felt like you didn’t have to feel the student’s nervousness of being one-on-one with you,” said Hovis. “This is a student I’m questioning. But I also know I’m probably not going to hurt someone’s feelings right now, and that’s terrifying to think I’m going to ask the wrong question and upset the child.”
AI assistants like Jiwoo enable teachers to slow down and practice as much as they need so they are confident and skilled once they enter the classroom to work with real students.
IBM is not alone in betting big on AI in education. Google has also ramped up its offerings of AI tools for teachers in the last 18 months. In January 2024, Google announced new AI-powered features for education, such as “Practice sets,” which use AI to create answers and hints in over 50 languages. In June 2025, the tech giant announced an additional 30-plus AI tools for educators that will help them with tasks ranging from generating lesson plans to personalizing teaching content for students.
“Ed tech,” as the field has grown to be known, is expanding at a rapid clip, and leaders including IBM and Google are looking to promote the ethical use of AI. While many people fear the use of AI replacing teachers, a growing number see AI as a tool to supercharge them instead.
As Gladwell explained, “Real learning is born in pleasure, in community, in playful discussion [and] a group of kids coming together to solve a problem. All of that magic only comes from human interaction, from a teacher who is skilled enough to inspire a class of nine-year-olds. We don’t want AI assistants to replace the teacher. We want AI assistants to help teachers turn themselves into even better teachers.”
Unless otherwise specified, all quotes come from the conversations and interviews conducted by Malcolm Gladwell in this IBM Smart Talks episode, “How AI Assistants Can Transform Education.”
Explore the game-changing potential of AI agents that can effortlessly integrate into your business operations.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
Dive into this comprehensive guide breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Learn how AI agents and AI assistants can work together to achieve new levels of productivity.
Discover how you can unlock the full potential of gen AI with AI agents.
Stay updated about the new emerging AI agents, a fundamental tipping point in the AI revolution.
Explore how generative AI assistants can lighten your workload and improve productivity.
Learn ways to use AI to be more creative, efficient and start adapting to a future that involves working closely with AI agents.
Stay ahead of the curve with our AI experts on this episode of Mixture of Experts as they dive deep into the future of AI agents and more.
Build, deploy and manage powerful AI assistants and agents that automate workflows and processes with generative AI.
Build the future of your business with AI solutions that you can trust.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.
Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.