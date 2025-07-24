Tech companies supercharge AI in the classroom

The idea of providing teachers an opportunity to practice responsive teaching before they entered the classroom motivated Dabae Lee. She took a free course on Coursera for how to build AI assistants using IBM’s watsonx. First, Lee created a persona for a 9-year-old named Jiwoo who likes math but does not always understand it. A major challenge in teacher education, said Dabae, is “we need children to practice with [and] we need instructors who will give the instruction on the pedagogical skills,” she stated.

She followed Jiwoo with two other AI assistants, Gabriel and Noah, to represent other personas of typical third graders learning math. Jiwoo is “articulate and kind of smart, but she has her own way of thinking,” said Dabae. Gabriel, in contrast, answers open questions with very closed answers, as the team designed him to resemble shy students who might be more reserved. Finally, Noah is “happy, playful, cheery, bright, energetic,” explained Sean English, a Research Assistant in the Department of Instructional Technology at Kennesaw State University.

Logan Hovis, a junior at the University of Missouri, is one of over one hundred educators to date that has used the assistants Lee created as part of her teacher training to become an elementary school teacher. Hovis was skeptical at first that the assistant would sound anything like a second or third grader, but “it really was like talking to a child,” she said.

“You know how when you’re at batting practice for baseball or softball, you have those automatic pitchers that throw them? [It] doesn’t replace the game and what you do in a game, but this is you getting to practice your own skills to be better when you go in a game,” said Hovis. “I think that’s kind of what the AI software feels like for us.”

As the host of Smart Talks, Malcom Gladwell, explained, “Hovis, if she wanted to, could spend a whole weekend practicing with Jiwoo. A real nine-year-old will get frustrated and bored with the fumbling novice after 10 minutes. But Jiwoo? Jiwoo will happily answer questions for as long as it takes for the people who want to learn how to be responsive.”

Gladwell elaborates, “In batting practice, the pitches don’t come as hard and fast as the pitches in a real game. But you get to stand at the plate, and the pitcher throws you dozens of balls, over and over again—in a concentrated block that allows you to work on your swing, closely and carefully.”

Having training wheels on, so to speak, is also useful when developing the skills needed in the classroom. As Logan put it, “the classroom is very, very busy.” With so much stimuli, it’s hard out of the gates to address individual students’ learning needs in a responsive fashion while simultaneously managing the whole classroom, she explained. Veteran teachers strike this balance deftly, but it requires practice to develop this skill.

“It also felt like you didn’t have to feel the student’s nervousness of being one-on-one with you,” said Hovis. “This is a student I’m questioning. But I also know I’m probably not going to hurt someone’s feelings right now, and that’s terrifying to think I’m going to ask the wrong question and upset the child.”

AI assistants like Jiwoo enable teachers to slow down and practice as much as they need so they are confident and skilled once they enter the classroom to work with real students.