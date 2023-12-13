Sustainable Data Centers: Uniting the Industry for a Greener Future

The IBM Hursley Data Center, with its 40-year-old legacy, serves as a critical hub for IBM’s product development, spanning 27,000 square feet and housing 4,500 machines across 580 racks. Its impact resonates across various sectors, including finance and retail, where its middleware solutions drive essential functions.

Recently, Colin Holyoake, IBM’s Data Center Design and Sustainability Manager engaged in a dynamic conversation with Andy Davis, Host of the Inside Data Center podcast. Their discussion explored the center’s remarkable strides towards carbon neutrality and the cutting-edge operational innovations steering this transition. To find out more about the fascinating discussion, you can check out the full video below. In addition, you can also find the LinkedIn Live session where Andy and Colin got to further connect with Rashik Parmar, Group CEO BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, here.

The IBM Hursley data center is already making great strides in its sustainable practices, including the removal of redundant infrastructure and the adoption of innovative cooling systems like adiabatic plants, enabling free renewable cooling. Through strategic optimisation and improved cooling delivery, the center aims to further significantly reduce its environmental footprint and energy consumption.

But for the industry to move forward and further its sustainable practices, we must overcome the misconception that in order for a data center to be more sustainable, we need to build a new one. Instead, it is important to reevaluate existing infrastructure and implement comprehensive approaches to enhance operational efficiency. Otherwise, we are simply moving an existing issue into a new building.

In the video, Colin and Andy emphasise the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning on data center operations. IBM Turbonomic provides a comprehensive overview of the center’s topology, enabling informed decision-making and optimising performance. Notably, the system identified untapped resources, resulting in significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Looking forward, collective industry action is essential in driving sustainability initiatives, and Colin advocates for the adoption of recycling practices and energy-efficient operations within the data center sector. Education plays a critical role in promoting responsible data practices and fostering a culture of sustainability within the industry.

We must also consider the role of consumer awareness in shaping sustainable practices. There is a need for consumers to understand the impact of their digital footprint and minimise unnecessary data replication. Education, plays a vital role in cultivating responsible data practices and fostering sustainability efforts across the industry.

Collaboration and knowledge sharing are crucial. Industry-wide cooperation is essential in accelerating progress towards sustainability. And the IBM Hursley Data Center remains dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, underlining the power of collective action and innovation in driving meaningful change.

Reflecting on the video conversation, it is evident that the journey towards carbon neutrality necessitates unified efforts from industry leaders, consumers, and technology innovators. The role of collaboration and education in fostering a sustainable and efficient data ecosystem is key. We hope others are inspired by Hursley’s commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking operational strategies. It is imperative that we continue to share these success stories, fostering a sustainable future for generations to come.