The long game: Businesses investing in AI infrastructure need to push to the finish line

Businesses are spending big on AI infrastructure, yet many aren’t seeing results. According to a new study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), organizations attempting to scale AI are hitting a roadblock upon deployment: a fractured foundation built with traditional methods. Which raises a question: If succeeding with AI means redirecting your enterprise infrastructure, will the gains outweigh the costs?

The study, which surveyed 1,200 senior executives with responsibility over AI infrastructure strategy, found that 62% of executives said they’ll be able to use AI across their organization within three years. But just 8% said their current infrastructure meets all their AI needs, suggesting that implementing AI throughout an organization is more than just a technical challenge.

“We’re seeing organizations treat AI infrastructure like a typical IT refresh, but that’s where they get stuck,” said Robert Zabel, Associate Partner and Research Lead at the IBV and co-author of the study, in an interview with IBM Think.

When an organization attempts to scale AI production within the parameters of a traditional planning model, a number of problems can arise, including data gaps, governance risks and the infrastructure’s inability to handle AI workloads. Organizations can’t predict when a model’s processing and resource needs will suddenly increase, and data requirements can shift overnight, illuminating the need for a hybrid infrastructure for AI.