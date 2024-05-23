State Department releases international cyberspace and digital policy strategy

3 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new U.S. International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy during the recent RSA Conference in San Francisco. The strategy emphasizes the role of technology in diplomacy and the urgent need to build international coalitions.
“Security, stability, prosperity — they are no longer solely analog matters,” Blinken said at the conference.
The new strategy focuses on “digital solidarity” not “digital sovereignty,” Blinken said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with like-minded nations. Also mentioned was the need to limit the influence of ideologically opposed authoritarian nations.
What does this new document mean for cybersecurity in the context of international diplomacy? Let’s find out.
As per the State Department document, the strategy’s dual approach consists of:
As per the strategy, the Department of State and interagency partners will build digital solidarity through four areas of action, which are outlined below.
In coordination with allies, partners, the private sector and civil society, the State Department will campaign for open, interoperable, secure, trusted and reliable telecommunication networks, especially on 5G wireless networks. This also includes the development and deployment of cloud security, database security and secure undersea cables and satellite communications.
The State Department and other federal agencies are building and reinforcing digital solidarity emphasizing these three aspects:
However, the document states that “the rise of a growing digital sovereignty narrative that has been embraced by some of our close partners and allies has the potential to undermine key digital economy and cybersecurity objectives.”
The State Department argues against data localization, network usage fees, digital services taxes and other market access barriers that contribute to the perception of increased control. These might actually undermine growth and security objectives, as per the document.
The document says that when a state engages in any destructive, disruptive or destabilizing malicious cyber activity contrary to international norms, responsible states must cooperate to hold that irresponsible state accountable.
As part of its counter-adversary cyber activity, the State Department provides foreign policy guidance and uses diplomatic engagements to support the Department of Defense (DoD)’s efforts to reinforce deterrence and frustrate adversaries. Some tactics include seizing malicious cyber infrastructure, seizing cryptocurrency and fiat currency and sharing actionable threat intelligence with the private sector.
The strategy document mentions that “Adversaries, and the PRC (People’s Republic of China) in particular… look to out-match the United States and like-minded partners by offering holistic support for ICT development from full package training programs to higher-level education and scholarships.”
In response to these challenges, the State Department plans to continue to provide partners with expertise and training to develop and govern secure, rights-respecting digital ecosystems. Through technical assistance, ICT and telecom policy capacity building and training grants, the strategy document describes pro-competitive legal and regulatory reforms required to remain competitive.
The U.S. International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy emphasizes unity and solidarity. This approach is necessary given today’s dangerous and increasingly complex threat landscape. However, Washington should anticipate tough conversations with allies and partners whose use of technologies may not completely align with the State Department’s vision.