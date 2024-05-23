State Department releases international cyberspace and digital policy strategy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the new U.S. International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy during the recent RSA Conference in San Francisco. The strategy emphasizes the role of technology in diplomacy and the urgent need to build international coalitions.

“Security, stability, prosperity — they are no longer solely analog matters,” Blinken said at the conference.

The new strategy focuses on “digital solidarity” not “digital sovereignty,” Blinken said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with like-minded nations. Also mentioned was the need to limit the influence of ideologically opposed authoritarian nations.

What does this new document mean for cybersecurity in the context of international diplomacy? Let’s find out.