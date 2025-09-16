SoftBank’s PayPay shows how AI is reshaping digital payments

According to Belday, PayPay’s AI is especially noteworthy for its security features, which include threat analysis. “Since PayPay is heavily QR-based, it uses AI to detect tampered or spoofed QR codes in real time,” she said. “This is highly localized and not a feature in some of its peers.”

PayPay is one of Japan’s most widely used payment platforms. In its current form, it’s focused on the retail market—that is, regular customers. But AI’s transformative potential may be even greater in enterprise transactions, due to their sheer volume and complexity and the monetary stakes involved. Belday, who honed her banking and tech expertise at Citi, explained that for banks, liquidity management—seeing whether they can meet their financial obligations—is key. “Seeing your realistic liquidity position is what keeps the engine running,” she said. “Banks have investments in many places. But if something goes wrong tomorrow, can they cover those losses?”

Softbank isn’t the only enterprise using AI to help banks in this fashion. Liquidity management depends on connecting fragmented systems and surfacing insights quickly. IBM has developed technologies that enable this interoperability for AI-driven payment platforms. With watsonx.data, for example, financial institutions can link different payment databases and “use AI data to spot patterns, detect risks and give real-time insights,” Belday said.