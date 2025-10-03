How AI is “flipping the pyramid” of the banking business model: Sibos 2025

Ramamurthy cited a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study, 2025 Global Outlook for Banking and Financial Markets, which highlighted the reality of return on equity (RoE) in today’s banking industry. “Banks in the aggregate globally do not achieve their cost of capital,” he said. In other words, the typical bank’s RoE is lower than the rate of return required to cover the risk of the investment.

That gap usually resolves itself in banking through mergers and acquisitions, Ramamurthy said. Thus, he explained, “we can state with confidence that over the next three years, you’re going to see a lot more M&A activity. In mature markets like the US, consolidation has been the order of the day already; we’re going to see acceleration.”

Another major theme in the banking world is rethinking cost and efficiency, he said. Cost-income ratios—the ratio of operating costs to operating income—“have been stubbornly stuck, despite banks doing a lot of work to address them.” He cited data from The 94% Core Banking Problem, a new IBM survey of CIOs: In the US, for example, the cost-income ratio is as high as 62%; in Europe, it’s around 54%; and in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, it’s lower still. “There’s lots of opportunity there in mature markets,” he said.