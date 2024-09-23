Salesforce acquires own company

How important is data protection and data management these days? It’s important enough that Salesforce recently announced it acquired Own Company, a leading provider of data protection and data management solutions, for 1.9 billion USD in cash.

What motivated Salesforce to make the purchase? “Data security has never been more critical, and Own’s proven expertise and products will enhance our ability to offer robust data protection and management solutions to our customers,” said Steve Fisher, President and GM of Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform and Unified Data Services.

“This proposed transaction underscores our commitment to providing secure, end-to-end solutions that protect our customers’ most valuable data and navigate the shifting landscape of data security and compliance,” said Fisher.