IBM Chief Scientist Ruchir Puri makes the case for useful artificial intelligence

Puri spoke to me from his office at IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York. The building—an expansive, modernist structure nestled in the wooded hills about an hour north of Manhattan—has the quiet gravity of a place where scientific developments happen just out of view. Visitors pass blue nameplates etched with mathematical formulas and whiteboards marked with half-resolved equations. Designed by modernist architect Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, the lab has been home to some of IBM’s most famous breakthroughs. Puri has worked here for decades.

With its long hallways and forest views, it’s the kind of place where long-range thinking feels not only possible, but expected—a setting well-suited to the way Puri approaches his work. As he tells it, his shift toward AUI isn’t a pivot so much as a continuation of the questions he’s been pursuing for years. He has long gravitated toward systems that show practical value at scale, such as AI tools for software development, which he describes as “surprisingly useful”—not just for experts, but also for beginners learning to code. That kind of broad accessibility, he argues, reflects the real promise of AI.

And when models are embedded in real-world operations, Puri says, the stakes are high. In banking, transportation and healthcare, for example, small errors can cascade quickly.

“I think the public got the wrong idea from all the flashy demos,” Puri says. “ChatGPT, Midjourney, Sora—all amazing. But in the enterprise world, you can’t hallucinate a number or misread a regulation. It’s got to be right.”

That concern has prompted IBM to adopt a hybrid model. Rather than relying solely on probabilistic systems, they are pairing models with verified tools, such as calculators, search APIs and structured data validators to minimize risks. These approaches do not promise human-like cognition. They aim for consistency. The goal is to ensure that AI systems can be trusted in high-stakes environments, where accuracy and auditability matter more than creativity or conversational flair.

“There are use cases where creativity is an asset,” he says, “and others where it’s a liability.”

Puri references IBM’s experience in software development and automation as a proof of concept. “It has become surprisingly useful,” he says of AI. “From developers finding it useful in their day-to-day lives, to students who are learning to code and do things, finding help from automated coding agents as well—it has become not just useful for experts, but for people across the board.”

He recalled initial doubts of some researchers that software development—often seen as a highly creative and complex task—would be difficult for machines to tackle. “It was thought that it was a very, very hard task,” he says. But thanks to LLMs like ChatGPT and in-house specialized models, that assumption didn’t hold. “That was surprising—not just to me, but to many people.”

The bigger implication, Puri says, is that since “every enterprise is a software enterprise now,” the usefulness of AI in coding could translate into broad relevance across industries.