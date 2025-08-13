The World Cup it was not

Humanoid robots hilariously shuffled and stumbled through a series of soccer matches at Beijing’s June RoboLeague tournament. There were slow-mo collisions. One of the players was seen dribbling the ball into an empty net. Others simply keeled over and had to be carried off the field on stretchers by their human handlers. Really, the whole event should have been soundtracked by the Benny Hill theme song.
RoboLeague’s bots were provided by humanoid manufacturer Booster Robotics, whose Booster T1 flagship model reportedly has the soccer skill level of a five- or six-year-old. It’s probably why the spectacle was less “beautiful game” and more kindergarten AYSO league.
At 1.2 meters tall (just under four feet) and weighing in at 30 kilograms, the Booster T1 robots are more diminutive than the better-known, adult-sized humanoids currently being developed elsewhere for factory and warehouse work. That compact footprint is pragmatic: they’re less expensive to produce (though with retail prices well into five figures USD, they’re hardly cheap), easier to handle in labs and classrooms and better equipped to withstand the occasional fall. Their smaller size also makes them more approachable—an important trait when testing new forms of human-robot interaction. Booster Robotics founder and CEO Cheng Hao has said that robot versus human games may happen in the future.
RoboLeague is not the world’s first humanoid soccer league. In July, Brazil hosted RoboCup 2025, an international tournament established in the late 1990s that features a variety of robot soccer matches, of which humanoids are just one part. (Booster’s T1s played at that one, too.)
But what’s notable about RoboLeague is that it’s part of a bigger push around humanoid sports in China. It was preceded by a marathon in April and kickboxing in May, and all three competitions serve as a preview to the upcoming World Humanoid Robot Games, which will be held in Beijing from August 15-17, 2025, and feature competitions in sports such as track and field, gymnastics and synchronized dancing. (Conveniently, Beijing also hosted the 2025 World Robot Conference from August 8-12.)
It’s all fun to watch, of course. But sports also happen to be a great training ground for improving upon humanoid traits such as omnidirectional walking, anti-impact ability and sensing and positioning functions—all of which are important to refine if you’re investing heavily in humanoids.
Analysts expect China’s humanoid market to grow to RMB 300 billion (around USD 41.3 billion) by 2035. Forecasts also suggest that China will deploy 302.3 million humanoid robots by 2050—nearly four times more than the US, at 77.7 million. RoboLeague’s players may be clumsy, but China’s humanoid game looks tight.
