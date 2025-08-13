The World Cup it was not

RoboLeague’s bots were provided by humanoid manufacturer Booster Robotics, whose Booster T1 flagship model reportedly has the soccer skill level of a five- or six-year-old. It’s probably why the spectacle was less “beautiful game” and more kindergarten AYSO league.

At 1.2 meters tall (just under four feet) and weighing in at 30 kilograms, the Booster T1 robots are more diminutive than the better-known, adult-sized humanoids currently being developed elsewhere for factory and warehouse work. That compact footprint is pragmatic: they’re less expensive to produce (though with retail prices well into five figures USD, they’re hardly cheap), easier to handle in labs and classrooms and better equipped to withstand the occasional fall. Their smaller size also makes them more approachable—an important trait when testing new forms of human-robot interaction. Booster Robotics founder and CEO Cheng Hao has said that robot versus human games may happen in the future.