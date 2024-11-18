Research finds 56% increase in active ransomware groups

Any good news is welcomed when evaluating cyber crime trends year-over-year. Over the last two years, IBM’s Threat Index Reports have provided some minor reprieve in this area by showing a gradual decline in the prevalence of ransomware attacks — now accounting for only 17% of all cybersecurity incidents compared to 21% in 2021.

Unfortunately, it’s too early to know if this trendline will continue. A recent report released by Searchlight Cyber shows that there has been a 56% increase in active ransomware groups in the first half of 2024, providing convincing evidence that the fight against ransomware is far from over.