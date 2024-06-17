Regulatory harmonization in OT-critical infrastructure faces hurdles

In an effort to enhance cyber resilience across critical infrastructure, the Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) has recently released a summary of feedback from its 2023 Cybersecurity Regulatory Harmonization Request for Information (RFI).

The responses reveal major concerns from critical infrastructure industries related to operational technology (OT), such as energy, transport and manufacturing. Their worries include the current fragmented regulatory landscape and difficulty adapting to new cyber regulations. The frustration appears to be unanimous.

Meanwhile, the magnitude of the threat against critical infrastructure continues to grow. In the 2024 IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, 69.6% of attacks that X-Force responded to in 2023 were against critical infrastructure organizations. With a low threshold for downtime, critical infrastructure is a high-value target to adversaries.