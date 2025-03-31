When I first started, the company had about 1,000 associates. Now, we’re at 20,000. I don’t remember the exact revenue at the time, but it was maybe around USD 200 million. Now, we’re at 6.5 billion. The scale of growth has been massive.

One of the biggest shifts over the years has been the perception of open source. When I joined in 2006, there was still a lot of skepticism. People were saying, “Is open source ready for the enterprise? Can businesses really do open source?” At that time, most of our clients were on Wall Street, [such as] investment banks using Red Hat Enterprise Linux. I was based in Boston then, commuting to New York once or twice a month to meet with customers as part of my engineering support role. A big part of my job was convincing them that Linux was stable and safe, both from a security and a licensing perspective.

Other questions I got were: “Is Linux safe to use from a licensing point of view? Who is Red Hat? Are they really standing behind the products that they have?” That conversation shifted more dramatically over the next five years. By 2012, no one was asking about licenses anymore.

Another big shift was in our customer base. Early on, we worked with big financial firms like Goldman Sachs. But then, with the acquisition of JBoss, we got into this multi-product company, and then it started being more of a portfolio company, or platform company. Tractor Supply came on as a customer. They were betting on Linux and our product. It wasn't just the early adopters at this time; it was basically innovative companies.

There was also the shift from technology to the middleware application space. And then, the hybrid cloud. It’s been a fascinating journey.