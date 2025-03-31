Today, many AI companies claim to be open source.
Throughout his career, Marco Bill-Peter, Red Hat’s Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement, has seen how the perception of open source among businesses and technology companies has changed firsthand.
“Open source is the development model that works in this world,” Bill-Peter said on an episode of the Transformers podcast. “It’s the new way to actually collaborate in a structured way.”
Looking ahead, he thinks that as much of a marketing buzzword as it has become, a real question remains: what does it really mean to be open source? IBM Think met with Marco Bill-Peter to discuss open-source AI, innovation in the enterprise, and why IBM and Red Hat are well-positioned to understand this current landscape.
When I first started, the company had about 1,000 associates. Now, we’re at 20,000. I don’t remember the exact revenue at the time, but it was maybe around USD 200 million. Now, we’re at 6.5 billion. The scale of growth has been massive.
One of the biggest shifts over the years has been the perception of open source. When I joined in 2006, there was still a lot of skepticism. People were saying, “Is open source ready for the enterprise? Can businesses really do open source?” At that time, most of our clients were on Wall Street, [such as] investment banks using Red Hat Enterprise Linux. I was based in Boston then, commuting to New York once or twice a month to meet with customers as part of my engineering support role. A big part of my job was convincing them that Linux was stable and safe, both from a security and a licensing perspective.
Other questions I got were: “Is Linux safe to use from a licensing point of view? Who is Red Hat? Are they really standing behind the products that they have?” That conversation shifted more dramatically over the next five years. By 2012, no one was asking about licenses anymore.
Another big shift was in our customer base. Early on, we worked with big financial firms like Goldman Sachs. But then, with the acquisition of JBoss, we got into this multi-product company, and then it started being more of a portfolio company, or platform company. Tractor Supply came on as a customer. They were betting on Linux and our product. It wasn't just the early adopters at this time; it was basically innovative companies.
There was also the shift from technology to the middleware application space. And then, the hybrid cloud. It’s been a fascinating journey.
I remember meetings with these banks where their general managers were incredibly deep into the technology—it was purely a technical discussion. Pricing and business strategy weren’t even part of the conversation. At that time, most of these customers were still using Unix, which made our role pretty straightforward: replacing Solaris. That was our daily work. If you remember Solaris, which is now part of Oracle, these banks had large Solaris estates, and we systematically replaced them with Linux.
It was never simple or easy, but compared to today, it was more straightforward. Back then, the focus was on making a direct switch, whereas now, discussions involve more complexity—Q&A processes, governance and broader strategic considerations. In those early days, a big part of our job was educating customers.
That conversation is very similar to what’s happening now with AI. Today, people are asking, “Is AI safe to use? How do we implement it responsibly?” But just like with open source, in 10 years, everyone will know how to use AI. It’s the same shift playing out again.
I think the discussion around open source has changed significantly. Many companies claim that their models are open, but what does that really mean? In the case of large language models (LLMs), how do we even define openness? It’s an interesting and complex topic. That’s where clarity becomes crucial. We’ve seen how communities naturally form around certain technologies, with some groups building on top of existing work. In the LLM space, there’s a lot of benchmarking happening: ”This model performs better in this way, that one in another way.” Over time, I think we’ll see consolidation, with just a few dominant options emerging.
Take DeepSeek as an example. Everyone seemed to be moving in one direction, and then a relatively small group came in with a completely different approach, shaking up the landscape. I expect we’ll see more of that. What do you think?
India is interesting. There’s so much talent there, and we’re seeing more of it come to the forefront. A lot of these innovations are being driven by recent graduates. DeepSeek, for instance, was largely built by college graduates, rather than Silicon Valley’s high-cost, experienced engineers. You see similar trends elsewhere. Look at IBM’s work with InstructLab—that started as a research paper, and then a group of recent graduates in Boston quickly turned it into a product. The paper was published by IBM Research around Christmas 2023, and by May, we announced InstructLab with RHEL AI. That’s just a five-month turnaround, which is remarkable. Then, just a few weeks later, we iterated again.
It’s a completely different pace from the old cycle, where companies would announce something and you wouldn’t see it for two years. Smaller startups can move even faster, and that’s why places like India present such a big opportunity. And also Europe. There are towns where there’s a lot of talent, like Zurich. More and more parts of Europe become like a startup. This is the AI train. We can't lose the innovation around the AI.
As a technologist, what excites me most is seeing how AI continues to evolve, and being part of that process. In my team, we handle both data and AI, and one of the biggest challenges we face is keeping data clean—because, let’s be honest, data is never clean. But now, we’re starting to build AI on top of our products while also integrating external solutions, like expense planning and control software for corporate use.
For me, the exciting part is watching how AI can simplify things, both at work and in daily life. Think about how much time we waste on approvals and administrative tasks—there’s so much inefficiency that AI could eliminate. That’s what excites me in the short term.
Beyond that, I’m fascinated by how AI could push boundaries in high-impact fields, like pharmaceutical research. If AI helps accelerate cancer research or other medical advancements, that would be truly transformative. This brings me to another question you raised—open source. I’m a big believer in open source, not just for software but across industries. Imagine if the pharmaceutical industry embraced open source instead of keeping everything proprietary to protect patents. Right now, each company develops its own research in isolation. But if pharmaceutical companies worked collaboratively—sharing results under an open-source model—our entire healthcare system could look completely different. It would require a new way of thinking about monetization, but the potential benefits are enormous.
To me, this is where open source could have an even bigger impact: shaping industries in ways we haven’t fully explored yet. If we embraced it more, I think we’d advance much faster as a society.
When people talk about AI agents, one of the most common use cases I hear about is replacing support engineers, or making customer interactions easier. Having built and led support teams early in my career, I’ve seen firsthand how these ideas have evolved. Back then, it wasn’t called AI—it was rule-based pattern matching. But the goal was always the same: Does this actually benefit the customer? I do think AI agents have potential, and we’re already seeing startups working to improve them, particularly in sales. But when it comes to support, you have to deliver real value. Otherwise, it just becomes an annoyance.
For a company like Red Hat, which sells open-source software, this presents an interesting challenge. If support becomes fully automated, customers might ask, “Why am I paying for this when I could just use the open-source version?” So for me, the key question is: Does this improve the customer experience in a meaningful way?
It’s not just about replacing human effort—it’s about making life easier for both customers and support engineers. If an AI agent can summarize a customer’s issue history accurately, that’s a real benefit. But if the summary is wrong, it becomes even more frustrating. That’s the fine line we have to navigate. We’ve experimented with these kinds of automation tools for years, even before they were called “agents.”
Generative AI gives us a better shot at making them truly useful, but there’s still work to be done. Some use cases are already proving effective—things like case summarization and knowledge base creation. Machine translation is another great example. Ten years ago, people were hesitant to rely on it. Today, it’s widely accepted as a tool for support engineers.
At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what we call it—agent, assistant, whatever. What matters is whether it provides real value to customers or to the people using it.
I think, in the end, results are what matter. If a technology creates a bad customer experience, then sure, you’re using AI, but it’s not actually helping anyone. Take support, for example. If AI can reduce the number of hours a support engineer spends on a case—great. If it can cut down on unnecessary back-and-forth in ticketing—great. But if it doesn’t improve those aspects, then the solution simply isn’t good enough.
I do believe that AI can be highly effective, especially in simpler applications where the technology is easier to use. But for more complex environments, like Red Hat or IBM’s infrastructure products, it’ll take more time to develop AI that can truly provide meaningful help.
