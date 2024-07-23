Recent CrowdStrike outage: What you should know

Even though this CrowdStrike event only affected less than 1% of all Microsoft-enabled systems, the aftermath so far has been significant.

One of the largest industries impacted by the major outages caused by this faulty update has been air travel. On Friday, more than 3,300 flights had already been canceled around the globe. In the United States, three major airlines — Delta, American and United — all grounded their flights for several hours, causing a significant backlog of customer and commercial travel. Airports in Tokyo, Amsterdam and Delhi were also impacted while creating major issues in other international locations.

Banking institutions were also significantly disrupted by system outages that impacted everything from ATMs to mobile banking applications and call centers. Even more critical has been the impact on essential emergency services such as hospitals and 911 dispatch teams.

Massachusetts General Hospital released the following statement regarding the impact of the outage on its operations: “A major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems at Mass General Brigham, as well as many major businesses across the country. Due to the severity of this issue, all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures and medical visits are canceled today.”

The ongoing aftermath of this situation has demonstrated how reliant we are on an interconnected ecosystem of technology and services.