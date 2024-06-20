New ransomware over browser threat targets uploaded files

Researchers at Florida International University worked with Google to identify a new threat — ransomware over browser, which is malware embedded in a browser. This type of threat is not specific to a certain browser type or version. Because many browsers now contain many advanced functions in addition to letting us surf the web, the tools are now more vulnerable from a cybersecurity perspective. And cyber criminals have started using these vulnerabilities to deploy ransomware into browsers.

When you begin uploading a file using your browser, part of the process is selecting a drive on your network or hard drive. The File System Access API allows browsers to call this API, and then users can select the files to upload within the browser. Cyber criminals embed ransomware into this API so that when you select a file, the ransomware automatically encrypts all the files in the folder that you open — and all its subfolders. After the malware is deployed, you can no longer access these files.

The cyber criminals then demand a ransom payment for you or your company to regain access to the files. In the best scenario, you have a recent backup of the files that you can quickly restore and get back to work. IBM does not recommend making ransomware payments to cyber criminals in exchange for the return of the files because the cyber criminals often take the payment and do not return the files.