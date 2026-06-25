Q-Day has already begun. Are you ready?

Quantum computers have the potential to accelerate drug discovery, design novel materials and model future energy solutions. But they’re also poised to solve the complex math problems behind most modern encryption algorithms. Experts refer to such a quantum computer as being “cryptographically relevant.”

Not all cryptography is at equal risk. For now, NIST classifies cryptographic hash functions and symmetric encryption algorithms as relatively less vulnerable to quantum attacks. Cryptographic hash functions such as SHA-256 and SHA-3 generate “digital fingerprints” that establish the authenticity and integrity of data, including digital signatures and blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions. Meanwhile, symmetric encryption algorithms, such as the oft-hailed gold standard AES-256, help protect VPNs, files stored on hard disks and other storage devices, information stored in databases, and other large amounts of enterprise data on-premises and in the cloud. (In the constantly evolving field of post‑quantum cryptography, however, maintaining security requires ongoing re-evaluation of risk.)

The cryptographic schemes that quantum computers could break involve asymmetric, or public key, encryption and digital signatures, including the Diffie-Hellman (DH) key exchange, the Digital Signature Algorithm (DSA), elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) and the Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA) algorithm. A lot of critical technologies depend on these algorithms: authentication mechanisms, blockchain and cryptocurrencies, digital certificates, email encryption and the transport layer security (TLS) protocol, which requires an initial handshake and key exchange process to establish secure communications over the internet.

If hackers can derive keys, they can decrypt and unveil the confidential or sensitive data those keys lock away. If cybercriminals can forge digital signatures, they can tamper with digital contracts or software, delivering malware or ransomware masquerading as valid updates. And if threat actors can forge digital certificates, they can impersonate users and websites to commit fraud, gain unauthorized access to platforms or even endanger vital infrastructure like electric grids or transport systems.

Asymmetric cryptography relies on math problems that classical computers struggle to solve, such as computing the discrete logarithm or finding the prime factors of large integers. However, Shor’s algorithm, introduced in 1994 by MIT mathematician Peter Shor, demonstrated that a quantum computer could solve the mathematical underpinnings of asymmetric key cryptography.

And while current quantum computers haven’t matured enough to break public key cryptography, they’re getting closer. The IBM Quantum roadmap targets 2029 to deliver IBM Quantum Starling, a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer designed to operate correctly even in the presence of errors and capable of running circuits with 100 million gates on 200 qubits. While Starling’s expected performance is not considered cryptographically relevant, crossing the fault-tolerant threshold will speed up what’s possible with quantum computers.

“In this period we’re living through right now, quantum computing is easily one of the biggest technological innovations,” Lozinski said. Quantum computers, according to researchers, could help solve some of the most difficult optimization problems and challenging systems of equations, simulate some of the most complex properties and enhance AI and machine learning models. “There are some really cool applications that quantum computing will have,” Lozinski added, pointing to such examples as improving radio networks in telecoms, creating new types of molecules for medical research and enabling breakthroughs that could slash carbon emissions. “The hope is that we can crack some of the world’s critical problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, IBM Quantum Blue Jay, a system fit to run circuits with a billion gates on 2,000 qubits, is projected to debut as soon as 2033. Such a quantum computer is expected to provide significant value to solving hard problems. However, it may also be sufficient enough to break asymmetric encryption.

It seems like years away, but that timeline could shrink. “While the hardware capabilities are maturing, people are also improving the algorithm,” said Harishankar, citing researchers’ recent enhancements of Shor’s quantum algorithm. Breakthroughs in both hardware and software are “driving faster execution or requiring a smaller number of qubits in the machines,” he added.

Lory Thorpe, a Strategy Consultant within IBM Quantum who leads the Quantum Safe for Industries and Partnership agenda, promotes a reframed view. “We should be looking at this as an opportunity to prepare,” she said in an interview with IBM Think. A major part of that preparedness, she explained, includes moving to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards—even if a cryptographically relevant quantum computer has yet to be built.