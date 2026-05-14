Pushka: A cannon that knows how to fire back

IBM Trusteer labs recently uncovered a new malware, dubbed “Pushka,” a piece of financial malware with remote access trojan (RAT) capabilities that can perform on-device fraud. Pushka can use fake overlay tactics to phish victims’ credentials on their mobile devices and can further steal and exfiltrate data from their devices. Pushka’s RAT capabilities can perform actions on behalf of the user, including entering the user’s login credentials, and clicking buttons.
Trusteer first identified the Pushka campaign in early September 2025 across different European countries.
IBM’s investigation revealed that the campaign uses fake TV apps to deceive victims into installing the malicious application. These apps act as droppers, allowing the malware to bypass an Android’s accessibility service restrictions that were introduced in Android 13, which limit installations from sources outside Google Play. The malware was disguised as TV streamer applications such as RTP Play, a Portuguese TV application, and it was also aggressively distributed as a fake “Google” application to its victims.
This is how it works: Once the Pushka downloader is launched under the guise of a fake TV app, Pushka uses the PackageInstaller.Session API to silently install its malicious payload while bypassing Android 13’s Restricted Settings. This method replaces the traditional use of Intent.ACTION_INSTALL_PACKAGE and is specifically used to mimic the legitimate installation flow used by the Play Store, allowing the malware to evade the OS-level restrictions introduced in newer Android versions.
It’s important to note that the Pushka droppee is found embedded within the downloader assets—an APK that is ready to be launched.
To install the payload on the device, the victim must accept installing unknown apps in the device settings.
After the droppee is installed, the dropper requests that the user grants the accessibility permission to the droppee:
Accessibility in Android is a system feature that is designed to help users with disabilities by allowing apps to read the screen, perform clicks and interact with other apps on their behalf. Malware usually exploits it because this powerful framework lets it control the device, steal sensitive data, bypass security prompts and perform any action it desires, such as simulating keystrokes and reading any screen.
The malware’s droppers request the accessibility permission for the droppee to ensure that the malware has the most potent permissions on Android, making it as harmful as possible immediately after its launch.
Pushka’s onCreate function for its accessibility service is launched once the accessibility service is created. This happens as soon as the victim permits the accessibility service on the device.
Let’s explore what happens once the accessibility permission is granted, and the malware’s accessibility service is started.
First, the malware checks its environment using the checkEnvironment() method. Usually, a malicious application checks its environment; for example, to detect if it’s running inside an emulator, sandbox, debugger or rooted device. This helps the malware to avoid detection and analysis. These checks are part of what’s known as anti-analysis or anti-research techniques.
The checkEnvironment() method checks two environment properties:
Based on these two parameters, the malware decides its next running state:
SAFE – an environment that is safe for the malware to keep running on. The device must not be rooted, and its IP address must be within the IP allowlist range. In this case, the malware proceeds with initialization by calling its initialization() method.
FAKE_RUNTIME – a device that is currently not rooted, but also not in the allowlist of IP addresses, so the device is not marked as one of its targets. In this case, the method finishes without performing any malicious activity.
UNSAFE_ENVIRONMENT – a device that is rooted and so it is suspected as a researcher’s device. It kills itself immediately by calling Process.killProcess(Process.myPid()).
To maintain its running state, making it less likely to be “killed” by the system, the malware sets up some silent audio in a loop using Android’s MediaPlayer method.
It creates a WAV file and sets the mediaPlayer.setvolume(0.0f, 0.0f) with mediaPlayer.setLooping(true) settings on that file.
Once the user enables the accessibility service, and the service initialization is complete, the method onServiceConnected is called.
Let’s see what it does in our malware.
The malware sets its internal configuration:
setupAccessibilityConfig() – sets up the accessibility configuration. accessibilityServiceInfo0.eventTypes = 0x870.
This means that the following events will be monitored using the onAccessibilityEvent:
0x800 - TYPE_WINDOW_CONTENT_CHANGED - Represents the event of changing the content of a window and more specifically the sub-tree rooted at the event’s source.
0x40 - TYPE_NOTIFICATION_STATE_CHANED - Represents the event showing a notification.
0x20 - TYPE_WINDOW_STATE_CHANGED - Represents the event of a change to a visually distinct section of the user interface.
0x10 - TYPE_VIEW_TEXT_CHANGED - Represents the event of changing the text of an EditText box.
These events let the malware further control the device and monitor the user’s activities.
Now it’s time for the malware to send a first “hi” to its author, notifying the author about the device’s properties. This malware to command-and-control sever (C2C) communication is usually a beacon that the malware sends to its C2C, to provide its author with the most meaningful information about the victim and the device.
One of the pieces of information sent to the C2C is a list of all installed applications. This lets the author gain a deeper knowledge of the device and the user’s profile. It is also usually used as an anti-research technique to hide the target list—the malware will not work unless the target app is installed—and the logic is found on the server side.
To get the list, the malware uses a technique called ‘reflection’.
Reflection in Android (also in Java, in general) is the ability for a program to inspect and modify itself (its methods) at runtime. It is not a popular technique and is used only in rare cases. Malware uses reflection to bypass a call for a known API. In such cases, it makes it harder to reverse engineer the malware, which is one of the goals of every malware author.
Pushka employs a stealthy anti-removal mechanism by continuously monitoring the device via the accessibility service, specifically with a method called PerformIfNecessary(). Using this method, the malware is able to scrape the device’s screen content and to detect when the user attempts to uninstall or disable its permissions. Once it detects such intent, it immediately triggers countermeasures by calling the ProtectiveAction() method. This performs three operations in sequence: back, back and home screen, which causes the operation to be cancelled and the screen to move back to the home screen.
The method handleLoggingEvents() logs all events to its SQL database. If it’s an 0x40 event (notification), it stores it as a system log. If it is a text event like 0x10 (text changed event), it stores it in the database as keylog. If it is an event of 0x20 (window state changed—for example, a new window) with 0x800 (window content changed)—it means that the malware monitors notifications, such as SMS notifications. It stores its content as text in the database as smslog.
Although this malware does not have the READ SMS permission, it still has the capability to read SMS messages using the accessibility service. Two methods are possible. The first method is by reading popping SMS text messages, as this triggers an accessibility event. The second method is by using its RAT capability to access the SMS messages by opening the SMS icon on the screen.
It also has the capability to display HTML or web content using the WebView component within the app. The WebView component works like a mini web-browser within the app. It is useful mainly for showing HTML and any web content to the user. In the case of malware, it can show a fake login page for stealing passwords and credentials or it can show normal looking content while performing malicious activity behind the scenes.
C2C commands are short instructions that are sent from an attacker’s remote server to a compromised device telling the malware what to do. For example, an attacker can send these commands to request additional information about the device, download and upload files, execute another payload, change configuration, or even uninstall itself. They also help to facilitate the actual fraud.
The Pushka malware communicates with its C2C server using a WebSocket. Let’s explore both commands that are used to control the malware:
Android malware continues to evolve rapidly, appearing with new and surprising capabilities or using older ones in a different way. With threat actors consistently expanding their skills and scope, modern variants no longer rely solely on one function or feature but rather mixing a lot of known and new abilities and technologies to enlarge their mode of operation, making them more flexible and dangerous.
In this example, the malware combines the accessibility service with RAT capabilities to allow the malware to monitor user activity, intercept on-screen data, and to have real-time control over infected devices. These trends highlight an ongoing shift toward more stealthy, modular and powerful Android malware ecosystems.
To protect themselves, users should regularly review their installed applications, promptly removing any unfamiliar or suspicious ones.
Additionally, it’s essential to monitor email accounts for unusual activity, such as unexpected login attempts, and to keep a close eye on cryptocurrency wallets for unauthorized transactions or unknown actions. Staying proactive and cautious can help mitigate the risks posed by this evolving attack paradigm.
IBM Trusteer helps you detect fraud and malware, authenticate users and establish identity trust across the omnichannel customer journey. More than 500 leading organizations rely on IBM Trusteer to help secure their customers’ digital journeys and support business growth.
Downloader: 92501C909110F16CB50312FC9869D3C9
Payload: 4CAE5DEF9A278E344BB6833D918765A7
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