Pushka: A cannon that knows how to fire back

IBM Trusteer labs recently uncovered a new malware, dubbed “Pushka,” a piece of financial malware with remote access trojan (RAT) capabilities that can perform on-device fraud. Pushka can use fake overlay tactics to phish victims’ credentials on their mobile devices and can further steal and exfiltrate data from their devices. Pushka’s RAT capabilities can perform actions on behalf of the user, including entering the user’s login credentials, and clicking buttons.

Trusteer first identified the Pushka campaign in early September 2025 across different European countries.

IBM’s investigation revealed that the campaign uses fake TV apps to deceive victims into installing the malicious application. These apps act as droppers, allowing the malware to bypass an Android’s accessibility service restrictions that were introduced in Android 13, which limit installations from sources outside Google Play. The malware was disguised as TV streamer applications such as RTP Play, a Portuguese TV application, and it was also aggressively distributed as a fake “Google” application to its victims.