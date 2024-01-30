Priorities for Financial Services in 2024

It is the time of the year when we do a bit of crystal ball gazing to predict the key technology trends in financial services in the new year. This is based on IBM research and our conversations with clients and industry analysts.

While the economic outlook for 2024 looks better than last year, geopolitical uncertainties can be a derailment factor. Rising cross border tensions can drive price rise and delay the interest rate reduction trajectory. 2024 will also have another unprecedented event which will further stir the climate of uncertainty – elections across 40 countries, including UK, US and India with more than 4 billion people casting their vote.

This backdrop of uncertainty will drive business leaders in financial services to focus on cost reduction initiatives like estate simplification and process improvement. Any strategic investments outside of cost takeout will be limited to regulatory or customer experience related programs. The following five areas are a priority for technology in financial services: