Preparing for the defence of the Realm

In the technology business, ‘agile’ is a familiar concept, and many older ways of working are being blown away by innovation, supported by provable examples. Organizations that have moved from paper to electronic to integrated digital systems are vastly more efficient; can you imagine arranging a mortgage by post?

However, in making the transition, the military has accumulated very large numbers of independent systems. Many defence departments, even in advanced nations, report that they have several systems of record. The cost and complexity of unifying and standardizing these solutions can prove challenging, to say the least, underpinned by an attitude that says: “If it’s working, why bother?”

Regardless of the politics of defence, all militaries would like to deliver greater efficiency, and every pound spent on back-office administration reduces combat effectiveness. Evidenced by thousands of successful integration and digital transformation programmes, the technology sector can deliver impactful results that translate into enhanced warfighting capabilities.

For example, planning and logistics for even relatively small deployments can occupy staff for many weeks. Initial force and personnel estimates ripple out across materiel, transport, supplies, casevac and far more, and changes to the task will generate thousands of hours of rework. Yet in the commercial world, AI is already transforming extended supply chains, inventory, procurement and manufacturing, creating the ability to respond to shifting markets in near real time.