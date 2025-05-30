The age of physical AI: Inside P-1's attempt to build an engineering brain

P-1’s platform utilizes reinforcement learning and graph neural networks to generate synthetic datasets, model design variations and simulate the behavior of physical systems—which it does in milliseconds, not hours.

Instead of replacing CAD tools or solvers, Archie is being trained to work with them. It selects the right tool for the task and uses it the way a junior engineer might. Traditional simulation workflows can take hours or even days to test a single design. Archie uses graph neural networks to approximate those simulations in milliseconds, enabling much faster iteration. According to Gordić, the goal is not just speed but to mirror how engineers actually think. “Humans basically do first-order reasoning… the error margins are huge,” he says. Real-world design, he adds, is often a negotiation between competing constraints rather than a simple optimization problem. “If you sample too far away from [the designs], things start breaking apart. But maybe that’s how innovation also happens.”

The company’s initial focus is pragmatic, Gordić says. With data centers consuming more power and generating more heat than ever, P-1 is deploying Archie in the industrial cooling sector, where it can help design more efficient HVAC systems. “It’s a domain with clear physical constraints and commercial urgency,” Gordić says.

The system is already being trained on component-level models of fans, compressors and heat exchangers. And rather than simulate airflow in an abstract sense, Archie is learning how to make the choices a real design engineer might make when balancing airflow efficiency with cost, noise and footprint.

IBM Staff Research Scientist Johannes Jakubik sees parallels between Archie and the work being done at IBM Research. He tells IBM Think in an interview that models like TerraMind, a foundation model developed for satellite imagery and remote sensing, are designed to close data gaps in Earth observation by generating synthetic images where real ones are missing. “Instead of just interpreting data, we’re developing models that can reason through missing information and simulate what we couldn’t observe directly,” he says.

He points to TerraMind’s ability to translate radar data into synthetic optical imagery as a critical step toward multimodal AI systems that understand spatial context. “These systems are not just generating pictures,” he says. “They’re performing a kind of physical inference.”

Jakubik also highlights the importance of domain-specific adaptation. “We’ve found that training models with a deep understanding of the physics behind a problem leads to more stable and reliable predictions,” he says. “It’s not enough to scale models; we have to make them intelligent about the world they operate in.”