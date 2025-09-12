PhantomCall unmasked: An Antidot variant disguised as fake Chrome apps in a global banking malware campaign

IBM Trusteer Labs has uncovered a sophisticated Antidot malware campaign, dubbed PhantomCall, that targets users of major financial institutions across the globe. First observed in April, PhantomCall’s campaign has demonstrated aggressive distribution patterns, with widespread attacks spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In Southern Europe, the campaign has primarily focused on Spain and Italy, with additional activity observed in France. In North America, targets include users of well-known financial organizations in both the United States and Canada. The Middle East has seen a concentrated wave of attacks, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, while in Asia, India has emerged as a notable target. Among all affected regions, Spain and the UAE stand out as the top two most targeted countries. The UAE experienced a surge in attacks during late June and throughout July, while Spain has faced consistently high attack volumes, with a marked increase beginning in mid-August.
The investigation revealed that the campaign uses fake Chrome apps to deceive victims into installing the malicious application. These apps act as droppers, allowing the malware to bypass Android’s accessibility service restrictions that were introduced in version 13, which limit installations from sources outside Google Play.
PhantomCall also enables attackers to initiate fraudulent activity by silently sending USSD codes to redirect calls, while abusing Android’s CallScreeningService to block legitimate incoming calls, effectively isolating victims and enabling impersonation. These capabilities play a critical role in orchestrating high-impact financial fraud by cutting off victims from real communication channels and enabling attackers to act on their behalf without raising suspicion.
Since the release of Android 13, Google has enforced stricter controls over accessibility services, particularly for apps that are installed outside of official channels, also known as sideloaded apps. These changes made it significantly harder for malware to exploit accessibility APIs, which are the common vector for gaining deep control over victims’ devices. Sideloaded apps are now blocked from requesting accessibility permissions by default, making it significantly harder for malware to abuse these services compared to a few years ago.
PhantomCall uses the PackageInstaller.Session API to silently install its malicious payload while bypassing Android 13’s Restricted Settings. This method replaces the traditional use of Intent.ACTION_INSTALL_PACKAGE and is specifically abused to mimic the legitimate installation flow used by the Play Store, allowing the malware to evade the OS-level restrictions introduced in newer Android versions.
Importantly, these malicious apps rarely originate from the Google Play Store, which enforces rigorous vetting through automated and manual reviews, behavioural analysis and app reputation checks. Instead, attackers distribute their apps via alternative channels such as phishing websites, smishing (SMS phishing), rogue ads or third-party app stores, where vetting is minimal or non-existent.
Disguised with the Google Chrome icon, PhantomCall’s dropper tricks users into trusting it, while its true purpose is to deploy the PhantomCall malware. This Antidot variant is both sophisticated and modular, weaponized to become active only after the user enables the accessibility service.
The attacker abuses WebView and the @JavascriptInterface bridge to launch a fake browser update prompt, seen in Figure 3. When users click Update, malicious JavaScript triggers a native method that opens the Install unknown apps settings for a fake Chrome app. This social engineering trick enables sideloading and facilitates malware installation.
The canRequestPackageInstalls() method (highlighted in yellow) checks if the user has allowed installations from unknown sources via the fake Chrome settings screen. If not, the app redisplays the deceptive ‘Install the latest software update...’ prompt to persuade the user to enable it.
After PhantomCall is installed, the fake Chrome dropper remains active in the background to monitor the droppee’s status and ensure its accessibility service is enabled. Within the onResume() method of its initialization class, the dropper invokes a check using the AccessibilityManager system service. It retrieves the list of currently enabled accessibility services via getEnabledAccessibilityServiceList() and iterates through them, comparing each service's label (obtained through getResolveInfo().loadLabel(...)) against a predefined string (s3), which corresponds to the droppee’s accessibility service name. If a match is found, it confirms that the user has granted accessibility permissions to PhantomCall. At this point, the dropper exits the loop, allowing the malware to proceed with its malicious operations.
However, if PhantomCall is not present in the list of enabled services, the dropper invokes the startActivity() method shown in Figure 7 to launch its main activity, generating the deceptive interface shown in Figure 8. This activity manipulates the user into enabling accessibility permissions, here disguised as a feature prompt.
This logic ensures that every time the dropper regains focus (when onResume() is triggered), it re-evaluates the accessibility status of PhantomCall, maintaining persistent pressure on the user to complete the necessary steps for full malware activation.
PhantomCall uses the CallScreeningService API to monitor incoming calls and selectively block them based on a dynamically generated list of phone numbers stored in the phone’s shared preferences. The malware checks if the postfix of the incoming number matches any entry in this list, suggesting a targeted filtering mechanism. By intercepting and suppressing these calls, without showing them on screen, logging them or notifying the user, PhantomCall ensures the victim remains unaware of any attempts to intervene. This allows attackers to prolong unauthorized access, complete fraudulent transactions or delay detection, making the malware not just stealthy but strategically dangerous.
PhantomCall’s abuse of USSD functionality becomes evident in its command list management, where we observe both “SendUssd” and “CallForward” operations. The former allows the malware to send any USSD code valid for the device’s SIM and mobile operator, enabling a wide range of actions. The latter is specifically used to execute the *21* number command, which redirects incoming calls, effectively hijacking them for surveillance or fraud.
In the following two images, we can see the code responsible for PhantomCall’s call redirection mechanism. When a phone number is supplied via shared preferences, the malware automatically reroutes all incoming calls to that number. This behavior is a clear indication of its intent to hijack voice communications. By redirecting calls, potentially from banks, financial institutions or law enforcement, to attacker-controlled endpoints, PhantomCall can intercept sensitive conversations, block fraud alerts and maintain uninterrupted access to the victim’s financial activity. This tactic is commonly used in banking malware to delay detection and maximize the window for exploitation.
PhantomCall showcases how mobile banking malware continues to evolve in response to Android’s tightening security landscape. By masking itself as a fake Chrome app, the malware lures users into installing it through social engineering. Once installed, it deploys the PhantomCall malware and abuses accessibility features to perform actions without user interaction. The campaign’s global reach, with notable activity in countries like Spain and the UAE, highlights a well-coordinated distribution strategy targeting users of major financial institutions across multiple regions.
Once installed, PhantomCall activates capabilities that directly support fraud, including silent USSD-based call forwarding and abuse of the CallScreeningService API to block legitimate calls. These features enable impersonation, suppress alerts and isolate victims. As Android continues to harden its defences, PhantomCall stands as a clear example of how threat actors adapt, combining technical sophistication with deceptive delivery to exploit trust and maintain control.
To protect themselves, users should regularly review their installed applications, promptly removing any unfamiliar or suspicious ones.
Additionally, it's essential to monitor email accounts for unusual activity, such as unexpected login attempts, and to keep a close eye on cryptocurrency wallets for unauthorized transactions or unknown actions. Staying proactive and cautious can help mitigate the risks posed by this evolving attack paradigm.
PhantomCall Banking Trojan SHA-256
cbe0994fcfbf017babc5bef567f6e3bb540293f2c1e4acb91e9b775008749e16
