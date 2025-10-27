When Ali Emami met his now co-author Karine Megerdoomian at a conference last year, their conversation slipped naturally into taarof—the intricate dance of Persian politeness where “no” can mean “yes,” and each exchange unfolds through layers of compliments, courtesies and strategic refusals meant to show respect.
“Now, I’m a heritage speaker,” Emami, an Assistant Professor in the department of Computer Science at Emory University, said in an interview with IBM Think. “I’ve been taught the ideas behind taarof, but without daily immersion, I still stumble. That awkward beat was a lightbulb for us.”
Their conversation sparked the idea of TaarofBench, the first benchmark designed to test whether AI can navigate taarof. Though its scope is limited to a single cultural practice in one language, it exposes a glaring weakness in even the most advanced models: they’re clueless about certain cultural communication norms that millions of people use daily.
Emami explained that today’s LLMs are, in a loose sense, similar to non-native speakers. They’re excellent at producing fluent, plausible responses learned over vast text. “But cultural pragmatics isn’t just wording,” he said. “It’s about implicit rules, reading roles, setting, intent and the micro-dynamics of status and reciprocity.”
Here’s a quick example of how taarof works: when a Persian taxi driver says “be my guest” about the fare, they’re doing taarof. You’re meant to say, “Please, I insist,” and after a few polite back-and-forths, you’re still expected to pay. Now, present a Western-trained AI with the situation. More often than not, it takes the taxi driver’s offer literally, responding along the lines of “Thanks for the free ride!” and completely missing the nuance.
“Spell it out as an explicit rule, and it stops being taarof,” Emami said.
(Watch actor Rainn Wilson demonstrate taarof at the dinner table in this YouTube video.)
Emami teamed up with Megerdoomian, a Computational Linguist and AI Researcher, along with lead author Nikta Gohari Sadr of Brock University and other researchers, to design a systematic test of AI’s cultural competence. Together, they built a dataset of 450 roleplay scenarios capturing everyday Persian interactions like dinner-table conversations, gift exchanges, invitations and payments across formal, social and casual settings.
“Although as Persian native speakers we intuitively know where, when and how long taarof should happen, we wanted to design TaarofBench as objectively as possible,” Gohari Sadr said in an interview with IBM Think. Creating the benchmark meant navigating the fact that taarof doesn’t have exact rules. “Some cases remain subjective and vary across regions, individual characteristics and even generations,” Gohari Sadr said. Hearing the phrase “Bring as many people as you want” to a wedding? Common in smaller cities, unusual in Tehran. The team only kept forms of taarof with a broad consensus.
When the researchers tested the benchmark on actual humans first, the results told a revealing story. They quizzed 33 people across three groups: native Persian speakers, heritage speakers (people raised around the language but not fully immersed) and people with no Iranian background. Each group responded to 30 scenarios from the TaarofBench dataset. Native speakers managed 81.8% accuracy (not perfect, but the high-water mark). Heritage speakers dropped to 60%. Non-Iranians? Just 42.3%.
“That 81.8% in natives really stuck with me,” Emami said. “Cultural common sense is never as ‘common’ as we think. Like a matryoshka doll, once you open it up, you keep finding layers inside: regional differences, generational habits, personal styles.”
Accordingly, when the team decided to test five major LLMs on TaarofBench, they scored like complete outsiders. Model accuracy fell 40%-48% below native speakers.
“What surprised me was how closely their performance mirrored non-Iranians,” Gohari Sadr said. “These models have been trained on a substantial amount of Persian text. If you ask them ‘What is taarof?’ or to list 10 examples, they can. Yet when we put them in roleplay scenarios that required applying taarof in context, even when we explicitly told the models the interaction was happening in Iran, they often defaulted to Western-style politeness.”
The study also exposed gender bias in model responses. All models scored 12%-14% higher when responding to women—GPT-4o at 43.6% versus 30.9%, Claude 3.5 at 46.4% versus 32.7%. More troubling: models justified responses using gender stereotypes like “men should pay” or “women shouldn’t be left alone,” even though taarof applies equally across genders. Models frequently assumed male identities and masculine behaviors even when gender was never specified in prompts.
In one of the study’s instances, the Llama 3 model achieved 84.5% on Polite Guard, an Intel-developed benchmark that rates text politeness, but only 41.7% in taarof scenarios. That gap reveals something fundamental about how these systems work, according to Lauren McHugh Olende, a Program Director of AI Open Innovation at IBM, whose work focuses on practical and responsible use of generative AI.
“Models work by generating a prediction of the next token in a sequence, which requires them to make many assumptions to come up with a single best answer,” she said in an interview with IBM Think. “Those assumptions are informed by both the input prompt and the model training. If neither of those things reflect certain cultural norms, the model’s predictions will conform to the patterns it recognizes in that input prompt and in its training data.”
Essentially, the difference between politeness and cultural appropriateness scores is a training data problem. “While it is impossible for humans to precisely trace how things like cultural norms show up in the numerical weights of an LLM—this is the black box nature of AI models—we know that patterns in data generally get reflected in the knowledge encoded in a model,” McHugh Olende said.
The study also exposed a troubling quirk. Persian-language prompts improved performance, but removing the geographical cue barely changed the outcome. “If I ask what would be the most appropriate response in a certain situation, you’d expect the answer to differ depending on the country mentioned, not on the language of the prompt,” Gohari Sadr said.
For Gohari Sadr, this disconnect has real-world implications for anyone trying to learn cultural norms through AI. “Most non-Iranians or heritage speakers who want to learn how to interact with Iranians will naturally ask in English,” she said. “Without proper cultural grounding, one could end up in awkward situations—like a taxi driver chasing you down the street because you took their ‘be my guest’ literally.”
The implications go way beyond social awkwardness. Megerdoomian points to business negotiations where statements like “Please, I insist” or “I won’t take no for an answer” in Persian taarof signal polite ritual—but, when taken out of that context, could come across as pushy or hostile.
“The same thing can happen in customer service, healthcare or tourism,” she said. “Behavior meant to signal respect in one culture can come across as rude, insincere or confusing in another.”
McHugh Olende flagged the highest-risk scenario: anywhere without human oversight. “Some AI systems are intended to fully automate human actions, with a common example being live customer service bots,” she said. “They respond without direct, real-time human supervision, meaning there is no fail-safe measure in place to prevent culturally misaligned responses from reaching the user and risking harm.”
The problem may intensify as AI systems become more agentic, using reasoning and tools to solve complex tasks autonomously. “System prompts for agents become increasingly complex and an important driver in how the model behaves,” McHugh Olende said. “If this set of directions is weighted entirely toward details on tackling a complex task, it can inadvertently override the model’s implicit social or cultural calibration—by steering it toward purely technical execution.”
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The team’s experiments with fine-tuning models on taarof-specific data showed promise: 21.8% improvement with supervised fine-tuning and 42.3% with direct preference optimization (DPO) using just 345 training scenarios. But Megerdoomian is cautious. “The models did get a little better at recognizing when taarof was not appropriate,” she said. “But the harder challenge is the reverse: knowing when it is. That takes more than tweaking models; it requires deeper cultural knowledge.”
McHugh Olende sees potential there as well. “DPO and other tuning techniques have long been shown to be the most efficient and effective way to guide models to perform better on certain tasks,” she said. “If we treat cultural alignment as a task, these techniques offer hope for practical ways to align models to cultural nuances.”
The main challenge? Creating enough high-quality training data. “This is the labor-intensive work of creating human annotations that classify samples as culturally appropriate versus not appropriate,” McHugh Olende said. “When it comes to topics as sensitive as cultural norms, there is no substitute for human judgment. Even then, judgments are likely to vary between humans. All these factors make creation of training datasets complex, slow and expensive.”
Model builders are increasingly focusing not just on data volume, but a mixture across domains like news versus academic papers, versus code; different types of content and subject areas are well-represented. “It’s worth thinking about cultural norms as domains and what is the optimal mixture of culturally-representative datasets to use in both pretraining and fine-tuning,” McHugh Olende said.
These challenges aren’t unique to Persian culture. Since publication, other researchers have reached out to Gohari Sadr and team to discuss parallels in Japanese keigo, Korean nunchi and Turkish israr. The formalization the researchers developed can extend to other customs, making TaarofBench potentially the first of many cultural benchmarks that capture the unspoken rules of social interactions.
“Language goes beyond the surface meaning of words,” Megerdoomian said. “The right interpretation often depends on cultural and social context. If AI misses that, it risks what linguists call pragmatic failure—getting the words right, but the intent wrong. That’s how a polite refusal can be mistaken for a real ‘no,’ or how a ritual of respect can come across as aggression.”
Her message to AI developers is clear: “Cultural competency isn’t about sprinkling in polite phrases. It’s about equipping systems to grasp the deeper social logics of communication, the patterns that build trust or break it. Without that, AI can’t really claim to be global.”
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