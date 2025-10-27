Here’s a quick example of how taarof works: when a Persian taxi driver says “be my guest” about the fare, they’re doing taarof. You’re meant to say, “Please, I insist,” and after a few polite back-and-forths, you’re still expected to pay. Now, present a Western-trained AI with the situation. More often than not, it takes the taxi driver’s offer literally, responding along the lines of “Thanks for the free ride!” and completely missing the nuance.

“Spell it out as an explicit rule, and it stops being taarof,” Emami said.

(Watch actor Rainn Wilson demonstrate taarof at the dinner table in this YouTube video.)

Emami teamed up with Megerdoomian, a Computational Linguist and AI Researcher, along with lead author Nikta Gohari Sadr of Brock University and other researchers, to design a systematic test of AI’s cultural competence. Together, they built a dataset of 450 roleplay scenarios capturing everyday Persian interactions like dinner-table conversations, gift exchanges, invitations and payments across formal, social and casual settings.

“Although as Persian native speakers we intuitively know where, when and how long taarof should happen, we wanted to design TaarofBench as objectively as possible,” Gohari Sadr said in an interview with IBM Think. Creating the benchmark meant navigating the fact that taarof doesn’t have exact rules. “Some cases remain subjective and vary across regions, individual characteristics and even generations,” Gohari Sadr said. Hearing the phrase “Bring as many people as you want” to a wedding? Common in smaller cities, unusual in Tehran. The team only kept forms of taarof with a broad consensus.

When the researchers tested the benchmark on actual humans first, the results told a revealing story. They quizzed 33 people across three groups: native Persian speakers, heritage speakers (people raised around the language but not fully immersed) and people with no Iranian background. Each group responded to 30 scenarios from the TaarofBench dataset. Native speakers managed 81.8% accuracy (not perfect, but the high-water mark). Heritage speakers dropped to 60%. Non-Iranians? Just 42.3%.

“That 81.8% in natives really stuck with me,” Emami said. “Cultural common sense is never as ‘common’ as we think. Like a matryoshka doll, once you open it up, you keep finding layers inside: regional differences, generational habits, personal styles.”

Accordingly, when the team decided to test five major LLMs on TaarofBench, they scored like complete outsiders. Model accuracy fell 40%-48% below native speakers.

“What surprised me was how closely their performance mirrored non-Iranians,” Gohari Sadr said. “These models have been trained on a substantial amount of Persian text. If you ask them ‘What is taarof?’ or to list 10 examples, they can. Yet when we put them in roleplay scenarios that required applying taarof in context, even when we explicitly told the models the interaction was happening in Iran, they often defaulted to Western-style politeness.”

The study also exposed gender bias in model responses. All models scored 12%-14% higher when responding to women—GPT-4o at 43.6% versus 30.9%, Claude 3.5 at 46.4% versus 32.7%. More troubling: models justified responses using gender stereotypes like “men should pay” or “women shouldn’t be left alone,” even though taarof applies equally across genders. Models frequently assumed male identities and masculine behaviors even when gender was never specified in prompts.