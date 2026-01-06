Can Paris be the next unicorn haven? Station F, Europe’s largest incubator, thinks so.

PARIS — Parisian startup incubator Station F embodies President Emmanuel Macron’s stated ambition for the country to drive innovation and inspire an overlooked class of business leaders: entrepreneurs.
“Entrepreneur is the new France, and it starts here with you,” the French President famously said at the inauguration of Station F.
Nestled in a former train station in the 13th arrondissement, on a plaza named after influential computer scientist Alan Turing, Station F welcomed its first unicorn in Hugging Face, a collaborative platform for AI, among other notable alumni.
Hugging Face may be the only company in its portfolio to have unlocked that achievement so far, but the wider Station F ecosystem is clearly growing and thriving. Station F currently hosts over 1,000 startups and 600 investment funds, and the companies in its portfolio have raised more than EUR 1 billion annually since 2021.
Founded in 2017 by French tech billionaire and media tycoon Xavier Niel, Station F predates the generative AI boom. Today, however, 70% of its startups are AI-focused. “AI is everywhere,” said Hafssa Maldji, a communications manager for Station F, during an interview with IBM Think at the company’s Paris headquarters. “It’s stronger than Web3, and it’s no longer just a vertical.”
While touring the impressive and elegant building, it’s hard not to notice the logos of major tech giants: Apple, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Meta. All have reserved spaces and host “office hours” there, alongside Snowflake, the California-founded data platform company. LVMH and L’Oréal are also present—with a beauty tech lab for L’Oréal—along with French universities and even representatives from other countries like India, South Korea and Japan.
“Here, you can be a small entrepreneur sitting next to major players, with access to countless resources,” Maldji said. “This is truly one of the only places where community and collaboration are central.”
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
France is proudly positioning itself as Europe’s leading AI hub. The country is home to Mistral AI, which recently soared to a USD 14 billion valuation following a Series C round led by Dutch semiconductor company ASML, as well as other startups like H Company—founded by former DeepMind engineers—and Dataiku. Yann LeCun also recently announced that the city will be home to his next venture, Advanced Machine Intelligence.
Entrepreneurs Julien Hébrard and Marvin Amuzu incubated their startup, Abstrakt News, at Station F. In an interview with IBM Think, they admitted that the local ecosystem is still a long way off from Silicon Valley in terms of scale. But they said the opportunities are more tangible now for entrepreneurs. Competing with US companies is “obviously” a challenge, said Amuzu, CTO and Cofounder. “Europe doesn’t have the same financing capacity. We also have less flexibility when it comes to employment.”
He explained that hiring and downsizing staff is much more difficult in France. At the same time, France’s long tradition of workers’ rights has its advantages: many Station F founders receive unemployment benefits while incubating their startups. “We often joke that the first investor is the French government, thanks to unemployment rights,” Hébrard said.
That said, Station F has big ambitions. And because it’s connected to many of France’s heavyweight companies, things tend to move much faster inside the incubator than outside, Station F says.
That was the experience of Joel Belafa, former Director of Engineering of Dataiku, one of France’s leading tech companies. In January 2024, Belafa and former med tech executive Nathan Chen co-founded Biolevate, an AI-native knowledge platform that aims to standardize complex scientific worfklows—with just a staff of two. Since then, Biolevate’s staff has grown to over 50. And the company won one of Sanofi’s largest tenders—thanks in large part to Station F.
“That’s the kind of opportunity Station F creates,” said Joel Belafa, CEO of Biolevate. “And it’s what makes or breaks startups. Here, we have an ecosystem similar to what California has done so successfully in the past. Startups here work together—not against each other.”
Bruno Aziza, Vice President of Data, AI & Analytics Strategy at IBM, is a French expat who has built his career in the US. To him, Station F could have a big impact on helping France retain its talents.
“What you need to remember is that France is a breeding ground for innovation, and Station F gives structure to all these companies,” he said in an interview with IBM Think.
France is home to some of the top engineering schools in the world. But for a long time, many French professionals chose to leave the country and grow their careers abroad. Station F helps France retain talent, Aziza said. And the recent success of Mistral AI shows that the local AI industry has big ambitions.
Belafa, for his part, thinks that Biolevate has the potential to transform scientific discovery and become one of France’s next unicorns. “And we’re not the only ones—far from it,” he said. “Just wait and see what happens over the next 10 years.”
Listen in to see if virtual agents can replace humans as they become faster and more accurate with generative AI.
Explore how CEOs are using generative AI and application modernization to drive innovation and stay competitive.
Learn why in order to meet customer demand, retailers must understand what inventory is available.
Build a more resilient business with AI-powered solutions for intelligent asset management and supply chain.
Transform your business operations with IBM by using rich data and powerful AI technologies to integrate optimization processes.
A single solution to orchestrate AI agents, assistants and workflows across your business.
Transform your business operations with IBM’s industry-leading solutions. Enhance productivity, agility and innovation through intelligent workflows and automation technologies.