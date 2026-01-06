Can Paris be the next unicorn haven? Station F, Europe’s largest incubator, thinks so.

PARIS — Parisian startup incubator Station F embodies President Emmanuel Macron’s stated ambition for the country to drive innovation and inspire an overlooked class of business leaders: entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneur is the new France, and it starts here with you,” the French President famously said at the inauguration of Station F.

Nestled in a former train station in the 13th arrondissement, on a plaza named after influential computer scientist Alan Turing, Station F welcomed its first unicorn in Hugging Face, a collaborative platform for AI, among other notable alumni.

Hugging Face may be the only company in its portfolio to have unlocked that achievement so far, but the wider Station F ecosystem is clearly growing and thriving. Station F currently hosts over 1,000 startups and 600 investment funds, and the companies in its portfolio have raised more than EUR 1 billion annually since 2021.

Founded in 2017 by French tech billionaire and media tycoon Xavier Niel, Station F predates the generative AI boom. Today, however, 70% of its startups are AI-focused. “AI is everywhere,” said Hafssa Maldji, a communications manager for Station F, during an interview with IBM Think at the company’s Paris headquarters. “It’s stronger than Web3, and it’s no longer just a vertical.”

While touring the impressive and elegant building, it’s hard not to notice the logos of major tech giants: Apple, Google, AWS, Microsoft, Meta. All have reserved spaces and host “office hours” there, alongside Snowflake, the California-founded data platform company. LVMH and L’Oréal are also present—with a beauty tech lab for L’Oréal—along with French universities and even representatives from other countries like India, South Korea and Japan.

“Here, you can be a small entrepreneur sitting next to major players, with access to countless resources,” Maldji said. “This is truly one of the only places where community and collaboration are central.”