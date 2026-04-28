OverlordMX: From web-inject to full device takeover — A new social engineering campaign targeting LATAM

By detecting and analyzing OverlordMX at an early stage, IBM Trusteer has shed light on a previously undocumented threat that was operating entirely below the radar of the security community. This campaign serves as a clear reminder that some of the most active threats are the ones nobody is talking about yet.

What makes OverlordMX particularly concerning is not just its technical design, but the human element behind it. This is not an automated attack, it is a manually operated, real-time fraud operation where the attacker watches each victim individually, chooses their moment and adapts their approach session by session. The combination of web-inject credential harvesting and socially engineered RAT delivery gives the operator a level of control over their victims that goes far beyond what traditional banking malware achieves. Once the RAT is installed, no transaction, no password change and no security measure on the banking portal alone is sufficient to protect the victim.

The campaign also highlights a growing trend in LATAM focused fraud: the shift away from complex, compiled banking trojans toward lightweight, browser-based inject frameworks that are harder to detect, faster to iterate. The barrier to entry for this class of attack is lower than ever, and OverlordMX demonstrates that a single motivated actor with basic web development skills can build an effective fraud operation that evades the entire security industry for months.

IBM Trusteer remains committed to tracking this campaign and will continue monitoring for new variants, infrastructure changes and expanded targeting. Financial institutions operating in Latin America are strongly encouraged to implement the detection and blocking measures outlined in this report without delay. The infrastructure behind OverlordMX remains active, the operator remains at large, and based on the evidence collected, this threat actor shows no signs of slowing down.