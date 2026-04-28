OverlordMX: From web-inject to full device takeover — A new social engineering campaign targeting LATAM

Imagine logging into your bank and suddenly being presented with an official-looking security prompt you cannot dismiss. No close button. ESC does nothing. Clicking outside does nothing. You are trapped inside your own browser and someone is watching.
This is OverlordMX, identified by IBM Trusteer in March 2026, a man-in-the-browser framework targeting LATAM financial institutions built entirely in JavaScript with a real time PHP C2 backend. Unlike commodity LATAM trojans that rely on compiled malware and automated infection chains, OverlordMX puts a human operator at the keyboard: a Spanish-speaking threat actor who monitors each victim session live and manually decides when to act.
Upon execution, bootstrap.js silently injects six hidden modal overlay elements directly into document.body. All modals are pre built and hidden (display: none). The script generates a persistent userId cookie with a 365 day expiry, fingerprinting the victim uniquely across all sessions.
Every three seconds, the script POSTs the victim’s current URL and User Agent to exec.php with action: “update_info”. Simultaneously, a GET polling loop checks for operator commands every three seconds. On page load, a separate checkActive call retrieves any persisted instruction. The operator sees victims appear live in their panel dashboard with real-time navigation data.
When the operator identifies a high value moment (victim reaching a transfer page, login screen or OTP entry), they issue a command from the panel to the specific userId. The victim’s browser receives the command within three seconds and activates the target modal. Pressing ESC is blocked via preventDefault. Clicking outside the modal is blocked via stopPropagation. There is no close button. The victim is fully trapped.
The operator has six modal types at their disposal: show_contact (harvests full name, phone, mobile, email); show_text (operator defined prompt with free text response used for OTP interception); show_carousel (12 slide image carousel with INTERNET ID credential field on final slide + RAT download on slide 1); show_confirm (confirmation dialog that signals victim acceptance); show_message (one way operator message); show_loading (stall screen displaying “Procesando información...”). All collected data is POSTed back to exec.php in real time.
The carousel modal’s first slide presents a prominent “Descargar Aplicación” (“Download Application”) button linking directly to host7.0.2.0.exe Remote Utilities Host, a legitimate Russian RMM tool signed by Remote Utilities LLC (Moscow). Under the guise of a mandatory “security update,” the victim is socially engineered into installing the software.
Once Remote Utilities Host is installed, the operator gains persistent RDP-like access to the victim’s machine. Combined with the INTERNET ID credentials and intercepted OTPs already collected, the operator has everything needed to complete a full account takeover. The operator can now navigate the victim’s banking session directly, authorize fraudulent transfers and modify account settings.
Funds are transferred to mule accounts. The operator’s panel tracks all victim sessions persistently via the userId cookie, allowing repeated attacks on the same victim across multiple banking sessions over the 365-day cookie lifetime. The show_loading stall screen is used to occupy the victim while transfers are processed in the background.
The OverlordMX campaign is built around a lightweight but effective PHP-based command and control infrastructure. All campaign activity routes through a single server hosted by OVH SAS in Canada (IP: 54.39.22.77, ASN 16276), with the single server architecture reflecting the solo operator nature of the campaign and representing a significant point of failure for the attacker.
The delivery vector of OverlordMX has not been conclusively determined at this time. What is confirmed is that once active in the victim’s browser, the malicious script operates entirely in memory, leaving no traces on disk and communicating exclusively over standard HTTPS traffic properties that allow it to evade most traditional endpoint security controls. IBM Trusteer continues to investigate the initial infection vector and will update this report as new evidence emerges.
The panel tracks each victim with the following data fields:
The second panel view, titled “Control de Usuario” (User Control), reveals the per victim command interface that the operator accesses by clicking “Controlar” on a specific victim from the connected user’s dashboard. This screen exposes the full extent of the operator’s real-time control capabilities over an individual infected session.
The interface is divided into three panels:
The left panel presents six command buttons the operator can trigger against the victim at any time:
The right panel shows all data submitted by the victim through the overlay forms in real-time credentials, OTPs and PII as they are exfiltrated. In this screenshot, the panel shows “No hay datos recibidos aún” (“No data received yet”), indicating this victim had not yet submitted any information at the time of capture.
The bottom right panel logs every command previously issued to this victim, giving the operator a complete audit trail of the attack session. This confirms the platform is designed for multi-session attacks, the operator can return to the same victim across multiple banking sessions over the 365-day cookie lifetime.
By detecting and analyzing OverlordMX at an early stage, IBM Trusteer has shed light on a previously undocumented threat that was operating entirely below the radar of the security community. This campaign serves as a clear reminder that some of the most active threats are the ones nobody is talking about yet.
What makes OverlordMX particularly concerning is not just its technical design, but the human element behind it. This is not an automated attack, it is a manually operated, real-time fraud operation where the attacker watches each victim individually, chooses their moment and adapts their approach session by session. The combination of web-inject credential harvesting and socially engineered RAT delivery gives the operator a level of control over their victims that goes far beyond what traditional banking malware achieves. Once the RAT is installed, no transaction, no password change and no security measure on the banking portal alone is sufficient to protect the victim.
The campaign also highlights a growing trend in LATAM focused fraud: the shift away from complex, compiled banking trojans toward lightweight, browser-based inject frameworks that are harder to detect, faster to iterate. The barrier to entry for this class of attack is lower than ever, and OverlordMX demonstrates that a single motivated actor with basic web development skills can build an effective fraud operation that evades the entire security industry for months.
IBM Trusteer remains committed to tracking this campaign and will continue monitoring for new variants, infrastructure changes and expanded targeting. Financial institutions operating in Latin America are strongly encouraged to implement the detection and blocking measures outlined in this report without delay. The infrastructure behind OverlordMX remains active, the operator remains at large, and based on the evidence collected, this threat actor shows no signs of slowing down.
Domains:
hxxps://mx-l2[.]lat
URLs:
hxxps://mx-l2[.]lat/bootstrap.js
hxxps://mx-l2[.]lat/control.js
hxxps://mx-l2[.]lat/panel2/panel/exec.php
IP Address:
54.39.22.77 (OVH SAS, AS16276, Canada)
Hash:
007d076e323fd3d524b3e291130edac12ddae8add2d524909f1a4bca8a1b0e86
8be95fd1bd5299191dc0874b23ca3fdba13b9c488988eb5f6977c9def294b51f
9735a7a270e44d855f4a28b34fa03e3a2cf29e667ed19cbb375912dbcca24a84
File:
host7.0.2.0.exe - Remote Utilities Host (legitimate RMM tool abused as RAT)
Behavioral indicators:
Cookie name: remote_control_user_id (365-day TTL)
CSS classes: rc-modal-overlay, rc-modal, rc-carousel
Browser console string: Sistema de control remoto iniciado
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index.
Learn how today’s security landscape is changing and how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI.
The KuppingerCole data security platforms report offers guidance and recommendations to find sensitive data protection and governance products that best meet clients’ needs.
Discover the benefits and ROI of IBM Guardium® Data Protection in this Forrester TEI study.
Access this Gartner guide to learn how to manage the complete AI inventory, secure your AI workloads with guardrails, reduce the risk and manage the governance process to achieve AI trust for all AI use cases in your organization.
Follow clear steps to complete tasks and learn how to effectively use technologies in your projects.
IBM Security Trusteer Pinpoint Detect is SaaS for realtime risk assessment and fraud detection. It is part of the Trusteer family of products in the IBM Security portfolio and integrates seamlessly with IBM Safer Payments.
Protect your users, assets and data with fraud prevention and detection solutions that provide frictionless, continuous authentication.
Protect existing investments and enhance them with AI, improve security operations and protect the hybrid cloud.