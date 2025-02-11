OpenAI’s deep research aims to outthink analysts

The drive to enhance AI's scientific capabilities has sparked an intensifying race among tech giants, each vying to unlock AI's potential as a research powerhouse. Deep research breaks down complex queries into smaller steps, searches the web, analyzes documents through multiple passes and synthesizes the information into comprehensive reports. Unlike standard AI responses, deep research actively browses online sources, checks multiple references and builds its answers iteratively while showing its work through a visible chain of thought.

The tool combines web browsing, document analysis and specialized functions to tackle complex tasks. When given a question, it searches extensively through available sources and verifies information across multiple references, and it can handle tasks ranging from academic research to market analysis to technical documentation.

OpenAI claims that deep research is particularly effective at extracting specific details from large documents, comparing information across sources and providing well-documented conclusions. The system is currently available to Pro users with a limit of 100 monthly queries, reflecting its compute-intensive nature, though the company says it will gradually roll out to other subscription tiers.

“Deep research can identify, assess, reassess and synthesize information for knowledge-intensive tasks in mere minutes—functions that would typically take humans several hours to complete,” says Timothy DeStefano, Associate Research Professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. “This represents a potentially significant productivity boost for users, which could enhance corporate innovation.”

He notes, however, deep research may struggle with questions requiring proprietary data, making its effectiveness dependent on the specific data needs of its application.

“While the USD 200-per-month price tag is affordable for many professionals in corporate America, it may be cost-prohibitive for some individuals or firms, potentially leading to disparities in productivity,” he added. “Additionally, given the tool's skill-biased nature, it could contribute to wage disparities, echoing patterns observed during the last digital revolution.”

As OpenAI expands its deep research initiative, IBM is taking a different approach to advancing AI reasoning systems with its Granite family of models. Meanwhile, Gan and other researchers have developed Satori, an open-source AI framework that enhances reasoning through self-reflection.

Like OpenAI’s reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), which was instrumental in training ChatGPT, Satori improves its reasoning abilities in two phases. First, it fine-tunes its analytical framework on a smaller scale. Then it uses reinforcement learning to refine its reasoning across larger datasets.

"Satori is designed to enhance AI's ability to conduct scientific discovery and problem-solve," Gan explains. "It's not just about automation, but about refining AI's capacity to apply learned knowledge to new domains."

Gan says the emergence of deep research and Satori highlights a growing focus on AI tools for research and commercial applications. In finance, AI-powered quant trading tools already comb through massive datasets to identify patterns faster than human analysts. Similarly, AI assistants are reshaping legal research, summarizing case law, drafting legal arguments and even predicting case outcomes.

One of the biggest markets for AI-driven research is pharmaceuticals, where companies are leveraging AI to identify new drug candidates. Venture capital firms and private equity investors are also eyeing AI research tools to streamline due diligence processes. Rather than spending weeks analyzing financial and market reports, financials and competitive landscapes, firms could use AI to generate analyses that highlight key risks and opportunities.

OpenAI’s move into this space follows Microsoft’s Copilot for Finance and Bloomberg’s GPT-powered finance assistant, which can automate complex research tasks. Meanwhile, China’s DeepSeek is taking a different approach with DeepSeek-R1, an open-source model built for deep reasoning in math, coding and language. Unlike its closed-source rivals, DeepSeek-R1 is freely available under an MIT license, making it a cost-effective option for researchers and businesses. As AI-powered research heats up, these competitors are pushing the boundaries of machine reasoning—and changing how information is analyzed.