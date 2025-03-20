What NVIDIA’s GTC tells us about the future of enterprise AI

NVIDIA’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC) is one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. And this year’s “Super Bowl of AI,” as it’s frequently dubbed in media, was no exception: during a week that kicked off with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s two-hour keynote, the chip giant revealed various key innovations to monitor in the coming months.

From open-source foundation models to partnerships with Microsoft, GM and IBM, all the evidence points to a common theme: NVIDIA is no longer just a chipmaker. “From being a hardware company, it now [also] wants to become a gen AI software company,” says IBM Distinguished Engineer Kunal Sawarkar in an interview with IBM Think. “NVIDIA is getting into areas where players were not traditionally seeing it as a competition.”

According the Huang, the AI industry is at a USD 1 trillion computing inflection point with the rise of reasoning and agentic AI driving AI computing demand.

Here are some developments that IBM experts say they will be keeping an eye on in the coming months.