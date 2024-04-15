CISA releases landmark cyber incident reporting proposal

Due to ongoing cyberattacks and threats, critical infrastructure organizations have been on high alert. Now, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has introduced a draft of landmark regulation outlining how organizations will be required to report cyber incidents to the federal government.

The 447-page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) has been released and is open for public feedback through the Federal Register. CISA was required to develop this report by the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA). With this new document, CISA aims to enhance the government’s capacity to monitor incidents and ransomware payments.

CIRCIA was largely inspired by major attacks, such as those involving SolarWinds, a Microsoft Exchange Server and Colonial Pipeline. Now, even companies with robust cyber resilience are concerned. These incidents made it clear that the severity of infrastructure attacks was growing, which jolted the government into action.