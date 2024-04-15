CISA releases landmark cyber incident reporting proposal

2 min read
Due to ongoing cyberattacks and threats, critical infrastructure organizations have been on high alert. Now, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has introduced a draft of landmark regulation outlining how organizations will be required to report cyber incidents to the federal government.
The 447-page Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) has been released and is open for public feedback through the Federal Register. CISA was required to develop this report by the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act of 2022 (CIRCIA). With this new document, CISA aims to enhance the government’s capacity to monitor incidents and ransomware payments.
CIRCIA was largely inspired by major attacks, such as those involving SolarWinds, a Microsoft Exchange Server and Colonial Pipeline. Now, even companies with robust cyber resilience are concerned. These incidents made it clear that the severity of infrastructure attacks was growing, which jolted the government into action.
Before CIRCIA, Congress stated that “no one U.S. Government agency has visibility into all cyberattacks occurring against U.S. critical infrastructure on a daily basis.” CIRCIA intends to enable a coordinated, informed U.S. response to the foreign governments and criminal organizations conducting these attacks.
According to the newly released NPRM, covered critical infrastructure organizations are required to report incidents within 72 hours after an entity believes a cyberattack has occurred. Ransomware payments must be reported within 24 hours of being made. However, if payment is accompanied by an incident, the organization has 72 hours to comply with reporting.
The newly proposed guidelines state that a covered entity must report any and all ransom payments — even if the incident is not a covered cyber incident. Additionally, the new rules require a covered entity to report a ransom payment even if a third party makes the payment.
In general, CISA determines that covered entities are part of the 16 critical infrastructure sectors, which include:
Furthermore, CISA is proposing that covered entities exceed the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) small business size standard based on either the number of employees or annual revenue, depending on the industry.
As per the NPRM, a covered incident is a substantial incident that involves a covered entity. CISA is proposing four types of impacts that would result in the incident being classified as a substantial cyber incident and, therefore, reportable. The four types of impact include:
Following the release of the NPRM, it’s now up to stakeholders across the critical infrastructure sectors to make comments. Are the rules too complex? What happens to substantial incidents in smaller entities? Will resources diverted to compliance requirements have a clear security benefit? These questions remain to be answered before the rules get put into action.