Nobel Prize winner John Martinis on making quantum physics visible

By the end of his doctoral work in the mid-1980s, Martinis had begun to see how his results could point to something larger. Around that time, at a conference in Santa Barbara, he attended a lecture by Richard Feynman, the theoretical physicist who was among the first to propose the idea of a quantum computer.

The talk gave him a sense of direction. “Once you can do quantum mechanics in electrical circuits,” Martinis said, “that’s a very natural way to build a quantum computer, because you just build it like a regular integrated circuit and you use all the technology.”

By the early 2010s, superconducting circuits had emerged as one of the most promising paths to quantum computing. In 2014, Martinis joined Google to lead its quantum hardware team. He now leads his own startup.

Martinis said he is aware of how much remains to be done. Martinis noted that quantum computers are still prone to errors, even from the most minor interference. Making them reliable will require developing new techniques to detect and correct those errors while maintaining system stability.

“You can have 10 things that are wonderful,” he said, “but if one thing is not right, nothing works.”

Despite the Nobel and the decades of breakthroughs, Martinis still talks like a craftsman checking a circuit for loose connections. “Like many other people in the world, I want to build a useful quantum computer,” he said. “I’ve gone from showing some of the foundations of it to working with people and showing that it’s powerful. But next, I want to build something useful.”

Outside the lab, he finds calm in familiar routines. “Electronics is a big hobby of mine,” he said. “It’s therapy from all the stress in the world.” He keeps a small workbench at home, filled with circuit boards and tools, and often spends hours soldering and testing. “It grounds me,” he said. “It reminds me how hard it is to build something and get it to work.”

On Sundays, he and his wife take ballroom lessons, and he cannot resist connecting the art form back to the study of motion. “When we’re doing the dance moves, I explain it in terms of physics, angular momentum, the mechanics of it,” he said. “The most important thing you learn dancing is that your partner loves to get twirled. You just have to learn how to do it properly.”

That image is a fitting metaphor for Martinis’s life in science: the elegance of motion hidden beneath structure, precision that allows freedom. The circuits he first built in Berkeley made the invisible world of quantum mechanics visible for the first time. Decades later, the same quiet curiosity still moves him.

“It’s exciting to see quantum mechanics in action,” he said. “That’s what’s always kept me going.”