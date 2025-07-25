Rewriting the script—and data—for AI in the movies

Since research on text-to-video generation models took off, many in the AI industry anticipated a new revolution in movie and TV production. Director James Cameron joined the board of Stability AI nearly a year ago, and Oscar-winning Darren Aronofsky recently announced a partnership with Google DeepMind. It’s worth mentioning, too, that movies made with AI will be able to earn Oscars, according to The Academy. And Netflix just released its first show using generative AI.

AI has been a sensitive issue in Hollywood, especially during the writers’ strike. Many artists have been vocal about their fear that their voice or image could be replicated without their consent.

But according to Talukdar, most producers have yet to take the AI leap. Not because of what the tech can or can’t do, but because of fears around copyright. “What we found at the studio level is, for both legal and ethical reasons, nobody wanted to touch these models because of the data that they’ve been trained on,” he said.

“Regardless of how the different lawsuits line up and how the precedent gets set, what’s unquestionable is this fear that if you’re using a model that has been trained on millions and millions of hours of footage, you could be leaking or generating footage that’s copyrighted—even if it’s not on purpose,” added Talukdar. “It’s a complete no-go for serious filmmakers and serious companies.”

Creating a tool that would empower artists and alleviate this fear is the idea behind Moonvalley’s foundational model, Marey, released in July. The model was trained on licensed content, according to the company, which also prides itself on offering greater control to creators.

“We think about [our clients] as professionals broadly. We’re not focused on the consumer side or TikTok videos,” said Mooser in an interview with IBM Think. “Serious creatives and filmmakers need control on what they’re creating beyond just writing some words.”