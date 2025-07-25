Rewriting the script—and data—for AI in the movies

In the past several months, a number of major players have entered the text-to-video space. In December 2024, OpenAI released Sora, its first model capable of generating short video clips from text. In May 2025, Google Gemini introduced Veo 3, which focuses on video quality and coherence. The field is growing fast, but the founders of Moonvalley believe that many options on the market overlook an essential consideration: how artists feel about AI.
“Our perspective from day one was basically building production-grade models,” said Naeem Talukdar, Co-Founder and CEO of Moonvalley, in an interview with IBM Think. “What are the models actual filmmakers and creators need to use and want to use?” Moonvalley has recruited researchers from DeepMind and Google and is also a partner to Asteria, an AI film studio founded by Bryn Mooser, a movie executive.
Since research on text-to-video generation models took off, many in the AI industry anticipated a new revolution in movie and TV production. Director James Cameron joined the board of Stability AI nearly a year ago, and Oscar-winning Darren Aronofsky recently announced a partnership with Google DeepMind. It’s worth mentioning, too, that movies made with AI will be able to earn Oscars, according to The Academy. And Netflix just released its first show using generative AI.
AI has been a sensitive issue in Hollywood, especially during the writers’ strike. Many artists have been vocal about their fear that their voice or image could be replicated without their consent.
But according to Talukdar, most producers have yet to take the AI leap. Not because of what the tech can or can’t do, but because of fears around copyright. “What we found at the studio level is, for both legal and ethical reasons, nobody wanted to touch these models because of the data that they’ve been trained on,” he said.
“Regardless of how the different lawsuits line up and how the precedent gets set, what’s unquestionable is this fear that if you’re using a model that has been trained on millions and millions of hours of footage, you could be leaking or generating footage that’s copyrighted—even if it’s not on purpose,” added Talukdar. “It’s a complete no-go for serious filmmakers and serious companies.”
Creating a tool that would empower artists and alleviate this fear is the idea behind Moonvalley’s foundational model, Marey, released in July. The model was trained on licensed content, according to the company, which also prides itself on offering greater control to creators.
“We think about [our clients] as professionals broadly. We’re not focused on the consumer side or TikTok videos,” said Mooser in an interview with IBM Think. “Serious creatives and filmmakers need control on what they’re creating beyond just writing some words.”
Building the model has brought two challenges—the first being finding data, which the company secured by reaching out individually to filmmakers and YouTubers.
“Outside of a few stock footage companies, there isn’t a big market of people licensing their data, much less licensing video data for training,” said Talukdar. “There was a big operational component of just finding the data, negotiating with the creators, figuring out agreements and then obviously getting the resources as a startup.”
The other challenge is technical: data volume. “We estimate that we’re using probably five times less data to train our model than our closest kind of comparable model,” said Talukdar. “We think if you have five times less data, you need five times better architecture. It’s a core part of everything that we’ve done so far,” he said, referring to the research team he built. “We’ve really built the most talent-dense research team in the space.”
The launch earlier this summer received widespread coverage in the press, and Moonvalley has since also announced a new round of funding, along with projects that include A-listers like Actor and Director Natasha Lyonne (who co-founded Asteria with Mooser) and Jaron Lanier, a Silicon Valley veteran and Computer Scientist known for pioneering virtual reality.
“You haven’t seen what this technology can do in the hands of great filmmakers,” said Mooser. “And that’s what’s coming in the next six months to a year.” He suggested that Hollywood is about to have another Toy Story moment—where it suddenly becomes undeniable that creativity and technology can work hand in hand, wow critics and earn big at the box office.
“That’s coming with AI, but it’s going to be a business story more than a creative story. You’re going to see a movie that has a budget like Flow and made by a small team like Flow, but that does the box office of Lilo and Stitch,” said Mooser. “And it’s going to be owned by filmmakers. People will say that’s the moment where the entire industry was transformed because somebody could make a studio film on an independent budget.”
With Marey, the team behind Moonvalley believes AI stands a real chance of transforming not only the movie industry, but cinema itself. Marey doesn’t only solve a technical challenge. “It’s like expecting an LLM to write a book, right?” asked Mooser. “It’s possible, technologically speaking. But the problem is nobody’s going to read that book. That’s the issue ultimately, AI doesn’t have taste. And that’s what I think people have missed.”
