Mispadu (Ursa) C2C communication behind the scenes

Mispadu, also known as Ursa, is a remote overlay financial malware that targets banks in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Portugal, Spain and more. In simple terms, remote overlay malware is a malicious program designed to control the victim’s system by controlling their mouse and keyboard devices while the fraudster sees the live screen of the victim.

Mispadu first appeared in 2019 and had a reappearance in 2022. Like its counterparts, Mekotio and Grandoreiro, Mispadu is written in the Delphi programming language. Unlike them, it was less common in the wild until recently, when new campaigns were seen in several Central American, Latin American and European countries. For more information about Mekotio, see our previous blog post - Mekotio Banking Trojan Targeting Latin America.

With Mispadu back in business, there were several changes in its operation, including command and control (C2C) communication encoding, which we will explore in this article.