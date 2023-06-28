MINISTRY OF DEFENCE: Project Minerva Fighting Intelligently

The Client Engineering team worked as one with the IBM Consulting and Automation Technical Specialist teams to leverage their domain expertise throughout the project in guiding the development process. The eight-week build engagement was broken down into weekly iterations, consisting of regular meetings to address key updates and, of course, building the tool.

The aim of the build was to support the BGEs in their planning function without fundamentally changing the process. In particular, it could be seen that BGEs spent the majority of the planning cycle time manually searching for information and performing labour-intensive tasks, resulting in very little time actually thinking about the best plan. Once the problem was understood, IBM architects and designers worked with the end-users to design the prototype at a high-level to ensure it meets objectives.

The prototype digitised information from the relevant handbooks and pamphlets (the Staff Officer Handbook and Royal Engineer handbook) into a rules engine, IBM Operational Decision Management (ODM). Digitisation was a crucial step to ensure not only that the information the BGEs used in the tool was compliant with doctrine but also to keep the underlying process the same. To make the rules usable in creating a BGE planning sync matrix, a custom front-end was created in parallel to digitising the handbooks. The aim of the front-end was to allow the BGEs to intuitively use the tool to effectively plan missions without using the handbook.