The mathematicians teaching AI to reason

The camera captures him in a moment of stillness, a soft geometry of light and shadow. Terence Tao sits before a blackboard in his UCLA office, chalk poised, the faint ghost of old equations forming a pale mist across the slate. Around him, the light falls in clean vertical shafts through half-drawn blinds. His posture is both relaxed and intent, as though he’s listening for something inaudible.

Tao is 50 now, a Fields Medalist and arguably the most celebrated mathematician of his generation. But his office looks much like that of any graduate student: one blackboard, one desk, one patient search for order.

Lately, Tao has been exploring how artificial intelligence might change the practice of mathematics. On his blog, he has written about using formal proof assistants like Lean and has built prototype tools that utilize language models to check estimates and organize ideas. He sees these systems as extensions of human reasoning, ways to test the limits of what mathematicians can formalize and understand.

“It’s kind of a transformative impact,” Tao said in a recent interview with IBM Think, his voice soft, steady, precise. “But maybe not in the ways people expect. It won’t replace how we do mathematics. It will open up many more ways to do it.”

For most of human history, mathematics has advanced through the minds of a small number of people who could think several steps ahead of the rest. Archimedes, Newton, Gauss, Ramanujan, Hilbert, Gödel—the list is short, the intervals between revolutions long.

Then, in July, something unusual happened. Google DeepMind and OpenAI announced that their LLMs had achieved gold-medal scores at the International Mathematical Olympiad, a prestigious competition for the world’s top high-school prodigies.

“It’s a real milestone,” Tao said when I asked about it. “It came earlier than expected, but it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison because these systems can simulate multiple solvers interacting with each other.” He smiled faintly, the way he often does when pointing out an asymmetry others miss. “A human solves alone. An AI can think as a crowd.”

The achievement means more than the numbers suggest. For decades, large language models (LLMs), systems trained on vast libraries of human writing, had stumbled when confronted with mathematics. They could summarize, translate, imitate styles of prose, even compose competent sonnets, but they could not count reliably, balance equations or prove the simplest theorems. Mathematics exposed what language prediction could not provide: genuine logical structure.

“Once you get outside the zone of what’s in the literature, what’s in the training data, AI really struggles,” Tao said. “It can sound like reasoning, but it’s really guessing the next sentence.”

Early models were notorious for hallucinations. They cited nonexistent theorems, mixed definitions and confused notation. They invented proofs that looked convincing until examined line by line. A computer could produce an elegant-looking explanation for why 17 is a prime number that divides 289, which of course it does not.

“They were just spitting out rubbish references,” Tao said. “They’re getting better, but we still have to verify everything.”

The breakthrough that made the Olympiad results possible came from reversing the usual AI approach. Instead of treating math as a language problem, researchers built systems that work with the symbols and logical rules of mathematics itself.

These hybrid systems integrate symbolic logic, algebraic search and formal verification. Rather than trying to *be* mathematicians, they act as collaborators: proposing conjectures, checking steps and mapping relationships that might take human teams months to trace.

“AI tools are already helping us explore the long tail, hundreds of thousands of math problems that rarely receive attention because the number of mathematicians is finite,” Tao said. “They can triage the routine cases and surface the genuinely hard ones for experts.”