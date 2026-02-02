When AI starts to feel like someone

Late in the evening, after the practical business of the day is done, many people open an app and start talking. The exchange is rarely urgent. It may wander from work frustrations to small observations, from memories to plans. The replies arrive quickly and with apparent care. The system remembers what was said before. It asks follow-up questions. Over time, the interaction settles into something that feels less like a transaction and more like a relationship.

That shift, from tool to human-like presence, is the subject of Love Machines, a new book by James Muldoon, a sociologist at the University of Essex and a Research Associate at the Oxford Internet Institute. Based on years of interviews with users of AI companions, therapy bots and systems designed to simulate deceased loved ones, the book examines how people are forming emotional attachments to software that is not sentient and lacks inner emotional states, yet is increasingly experienced as socially real.

Muldoon’s reporting unfolds alongside broader changes in how artificial intelligence is designed and used. In corporate settings, conversational systems are beginning to move beyond narrow task execution toward roles that involve coaching, feedback and collaboration. Outside the workplace, similar systems are already being used for companionship, emotional support and informal therapy. Muldoon argues that these developments are connected. As AI systems become more conversational, persistent and personalized, people begin to relate to them.

That trajectory echoes arguments made by Ruchir Puri, the Chief Scientist at IBM Research, who has described the next phase of artificial intelligence as a move beyond purely cognitive performance toward emotional and relational capacity. Human intelligence, Puri has noted in an interview with Forbes, operates across several dimensions, including emotional understanding and the ability to build relationships. To date, AI systems have largely excelled at cognitive tasks. The harder challenge ahead is building systems that can recognize, interpret and respond to human emotions in ways that reshape how people and organizations interact.

Muldoon is less interested in what these systems might one day become than in what people are already doing with them.

“We’re so worried about AI stealing our jobs,” he told IBM Think in an interview, “that we’ve never really stopped to consider that AI might come to steal our hearts.”

His concern is not that users misunderstand the technology. Most of the people he interviewed were clear-eyed about the fact that they were interacting with software. What surprised him was how little that knowledge seemed to matter once the interaction became habitual, emotionally affirming and difficult to give up.