LLMs corrupt the documents they work on. Does agentic AI make it worse?

First, the researchers curated DELEGATE-52, a dataset of documents across 52 different professional domains, from accounting ledgers to aviation bulletins, calendars to crystal structures. Then they designed prompts for performing relevant edit tasks for each document. More specifically, they designed pairs of edit tasks: a “forward” instruction to change the document and a “backward” instruction that reverses the change. Example: for a piece of sheet music in G major, the forward instruction “transpose this up a perfect fourth to C major” is followed by “transpose this down a perfect fourth to G major.” In other words, pitch the music up, then pitch it down by the same interval. In theory, each “round trip” of forward and backward edit should yield a document identical to the original. But it doesn’t.

The researchers quantified corruption by comparing the original document to the state of the document after each round trip. On average, after just two simulated LLM interactions (or one round trip), 18% of a document’s content no longer matched the original. After six interactions, a third of document content was corrupted. After 20 interactions, the documents were, on average, over 50% corrupted.

The severity of the problem depended on the type of document being worked on. In general, LLMs corrupted documents less when they were repetitive, numerical and structurally dense—they almost perfectly preserved Python code—and corrupted them more when they contained mostly natural language prose such as creative writing or recipes.

Some LLMs fared better than others, but by the end of the simulation even the top three models—Gemini 3.1 Pro, Claude 4.6 Opus and GPT-5.4—had degraded documents by 25% on average. The Microsoft paper makes it clear that LLMs alone, acting outside of any agentic architecture, shouldn’t be trusted with complex documents.

“None of this is surprising or shocking,” said Mihai Criveti, a Distinguished Engineer at IBM and Chief Architect of watsonx Orchestrate, in an interview with IBM Think. “Large language models are unreliable narrators.”

This, one might think, is a problem we can solve with agentic AI. An agentic harness ostensibly equips an LLM with tools, instructions, guidelines and guardrails that help it to execute tasks more reliably and autonomously. So the researchers’ next observation might seem surprising: basic agentic tool use actually made things (slightly) worse.