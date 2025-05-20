Smarter memory could help AI stop hallucinating

Knowing how large language models work is essential to understanding why they sometimes get things wrong. LLMs predict the next word in a sentence based on patterns they've learned from large amounts of text. They aren't pulling facts from a database but making educated guesses. This can lead to answers that sound accurate but are false, especially when the topic is unclear, uncommon or beyond what the model has been trained on.

Hallucinations are challenging to eliminate because they are not bugs in the system; they are an inherent feature of how these probabilistic models work. When no solid pattern is available in the training data, or when a prompt is too vague or open-ended, the model may invent something that sounds plausible.

There’s also a more philosophical question at play. When an AI model invents something, is it failing or creating?

Puri notes that as models become more powerful in their reasoning, they may also exhibit more “creative” behavior that borders on hallucination. “One could argue that creativity involves some kind of hallucination,” he says. “You imagine the unimaginable. But in enterprise applications, that’s a liability, not a strength.”

IBM Researcher Payel Das is among those trying to address the issue by rethinking how models handle information. “It’s the paradox of progress,” Das tells IBM Think in an interview. “These models are getting better at reasoning, but not necessarily at remembering. They can solve harder problems but still get the basics wrong.”

Her team at IBM has been developing Larimar, a memory augmentation system designed to give models a form of editable, short-term memory. The idea is to let models revise or forget facts as needed, without retraining the entire system; a real-time flexibility that current LLMs largely lack.

“Models today are static and brittle,” she says. “You can’t teach them something mid-conversation or update their understanding without retraining them entirely. Larimar is a step toward making them more flexible.”

Other memory-based approaches are showing promise, too. MemReasoner, developed by Microsoft researchers, focuses on helping models reason more effectively across long sequences by selecting and connecting relevant information from earlier parts of a conversation. IBM’s own CAMELoT project is designed to help models stay coherent when working with large volumes of text or extended interactions.

Outside the lab, companies like Vectara are building practical tools to tackle hallucinations. Vectara’s “guardian agents” monitor AI outputs in real-time and rewrite errors before they reach users. Das says while no single fix will solve the problem, combining memory and revision strategies is a strong step forward.

“We’ll never eliminate every mistake,” states Das. “Just like people make mistakes. But we can make models that are better at learning, adapting and correcting themselves. And that makes a huge difference.”