Don’t waste your compute: llm-d gains traction at KubeCon

According to Nuland, llm-d has shown 23% to 200% performance improvements in model inference efficiency in early benchmarks, depending on the use it’s configured for.

IBM Research, Google Cloud, Red Hat and NVIDIA are among the founding contributors to the open-source project, and large enterprises in industries like banking and finance are also showing interest, said Nuland, noting that the buzz may be a sign that banks are bullish to gain an edge through technological breakthroughs.

Llm-d also aims to address growing concerns around AI and data sovereignty. As organizations look to deploy AI across borders while maintaining strict control over data and model behavior, llm-d’s architecture allows teams to isolate model caches by region, avoid cross-pollination of sensitive data while still sharing infrastructure efficiently.

“2026 is going to be a really exciting year for llm-d,” says Nuland. “We’re going to see a lot more adoption, especially in enterprise environments, and a lot more integration into platforms like IBM Cloud and [Red Hat] OpenShift. And I think we’re going to start seeing llm-d become the foundation for how we do observability around AI.”