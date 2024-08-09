Time’s up: Kaspersky is finally leaving the U.S.

The shift started in 2017 with a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ban on using Kaspersky products on any government computer systems. Now, the Department of Commerce has given the company a final push to leave the United States.

As of July 20, 2024, Kaspersky is “prohibited from entering into any new agreement with U.S. persons involving one or more information and communications technology (ICTS) transactions,” and as of September 30, 2024, they can no longer provide antivirus signature or codebase updates.

Put simply, time’s up for the Russia-based security firm. But what (if anything) does this mean for U.S. organizations?