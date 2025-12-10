What if quantum computing is as fundamental as the origin of zero?

Before zero, math was limited. Introducing it as a concept unlocked calculus, physics and modern science. Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research, believes quantum computing could be just as transformative: not just a new tool, but a new way of thinking. “Zero allowed us to develop a whole set of new mathematics that then went on and defined everything from waves to calculus,” Gambetta told Malcolm Gladwell in the latest episode of Smart Talks with IBM.

But what is quantum computing? In his conversation with Gladwell, Gambetta explains what makes quantum computing different from computer science: it’s a fundamentally different way of processing information. While classical computers are built to add numbers together, quantum computers operate on a new kind of math, one that allows them to explore problems that don’t have simple numerical representations.

“It turns out that there’s a math that is new that we, the quantum mechanics, [have] shown to be true,” Gambetta said. “It’s more like a group theory type structure. And the way quantum works is it has a different math as a primitive. If we can exploit that new math and build a machine that does it, it allows us to answer different questions.”