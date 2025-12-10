What if quantum computing is as fundamental as the origin of zero?

Before zero, math was limited. Introducing it as a concept unlocked calculus, physics and modern science. Jay Gambetta, Director of IBM Research, believes quantum computing could be just as transformative: not just a new tool, but a new way of thinking. “Zero allowed us to develop a whole set of new mathematics that then went on and defined everything from waves to calculus,” Gambetta told Malcolm Gladwell in the latest episode of Smart Talks with IBM.
But what is quantum computing? In his conversation with Gladwell, Gambetta explains what makes quantum computing different from computer science: it’s a fundamentally different way of processing information. While classical computers are built to add numbers together, quantum computers operate on a new kind of math, one that allows them to explore problems that don’t have simple numerical representations.
“It turns out that there’s a math that is new that we, the quantum mechanics, [have] shown to be true,” Gambetta said. “It’s more like a group theory type structure. And the way quantum works is it has a different math as a primitive. If we can exploit that new math and build a machine that does it, it allows us to answer different questions.”
IBM has been exploring quantum computing for decades and spent the last 10 years building its vision for quantum advantage and large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing.
“In 2017, we set our goal that in 2023, we would be able to build a machine that was beyond classical computers to simulate it. And we achieved that,” Gambetta said. “Now I’ve made it public that by 2029 we’ll build the first fault-tolerant quantum computer—one that can completely handle the noise to the level to allow you to run a very large problem.”
IBM unveiled new quantum hardware, software and an open, community-led quantum advantage tracker at the recent Quantum Developer Conference. The company also showcased an updated fabrication process with chips that begin on 300mm wafers at the always-on Albany NanoTech Complex, driven by IBM’s semiconductor expertise, allowing for faster R&D and more complex chip design. These advances, IBM says, move quantum computing closer to achieving quantum advantage—the point where quantum systems can outperform all classical-only methods for a specific problem.
Enterprises are already using the technology to explore real-world applications. HSBC used IBM’s quantum computers to show how they could improve predictions in algorithmic bond trading, an innovation that drove intense coverage in the business press.
“They replaced a tiny part of it with a quantum subroutine,” Gambetta said. “It was 34% better at predicting algorithmic churn. That’s a big deal for them.” This is in an industry that typically sees 1%.
Building on a distinguished research career, Jay Gambetta was named Director of IBM Research on September 30—just days before the recording of the podcast episode. It’s one of the most influential positions in scientific research in the world, and Gambetta carries it with both excitement and humility.
“IBM Research has been around for 80 years … If you look back at where a lot of the innovation in the technology of the world comes from, you can find IBM’s footprints on it,” he said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity, but I’m also aware that they are big shoes to fill.”
But Gambetta didn’t see himself becoming an expert in quantum computing. Growing up in Australia, he dreamed of becoming a carpenter. Gambetta credits a fascination with lasers in a TV show to leading him to quantum mechanics, then to a PhD and eventually to Yale, where he joined a team working on superconducting qubits—the building blocks of quantum computers.
“I didn’t even know what a scientist was,” Gambetta admitted. “But I had some great teachers, and I ended up loving physics.”
Though quantum theory has been around for 100 years, and the idea of building a quantum computer has been around for almost 50 years, the world is just beginning to see the transformative possibilities that quantum computing has to offer. And as Gambetta sees it, the real breakthroughs may come from the next, quantum-ready generation.
“The next generation of superstars,” he said, “are going to be those applied mathematicians. I’m optimistic that they’ll do a much better job than my generation will.”
