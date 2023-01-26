Is improving Trade Promotions effectiveness the last chance to avoid category commoditisation?

We have uncovered the need for brands to understand how to run the right promotion on the right shelf for the right consumer and at the right time. But this is by no means a simple endeavour.

When we look at the end-to-end business process to define, agree on, execute and monitor promotion success, this is neither a linear nor a simple set of processes. Let’s try and break them down into three process clusters, between “front”, “middle”, and “back” office.

In the front office, we have a team of Account and Key Account Managers working daily to drive growth for their product and category within their chains. They have disconnected and siloed data sources across sell-in, sell-out, retail execution and consumer insights. They work hard to make sense of this data so they can negotiate the next stage of growth with their buyer. They are, of course, doing all this while coordinating the resolution of the everyday situations at the same time.

In the middle office, we have the set of processes that look at planning the impact of promotions. The intent is to both inform those front office negotiations and capture the output of such negotiation. This enables continuous volume forecasts while also interpreting the results “after the fact” to provide continuous feedback. The most advanced manufacturers have parts of these processes relatively refined – increasingly ran in a Shared Service Centre and even outsourced. However, the Key Account Managers often carry a lot of the weight and still rely on disjointed inputs pulled together into spreadsheets.

Finally in the back office, the teams scramble to make sense of the payments they receive from customers and the constant set of disputed invoices that have the wrong promotional discount applied. This results in significant amounts of working capital stuck, which is of course detrimental to both the brand and the retailer; it causes unnecessary overhead that limits the brand ability to further invest.

In our view, there are three key success factors we can extract from these high-level problems:

End-to-end alignment from the front to the back office is critical to ensure trade promotions can be ideated, negotiated, tracked, and executed in a consistent manner that provides more predictable results.

Removing data siloes is the starting point that enables this alignment. Processes will continue to break along the way as long as brands need to rely on disconnected or incomplete data sources.

Gaining efficiencies in the processes can free up capital that can be re-invested in the trade promotion cycle. When combined with strategic alignment and the better use of data, this would enable higher growth rates for the manufacturer and the category across the board.

Brands need to be aware that this is a journey, and that as much as there is a need to act now, it is rather likely that the current landscape requires a fair amount of work in aligning data sources and gaps. For most, this will be an 18-to-24-month journey that requires a couple of planning cycles to fine tune and start to deliver the right insights and improve the planning.

We are at a moment in time in which technologies like cloud and AI can help accelerate this alignment, identify process efficiencies, and democratise access to end-to-end data. Let’s have a look at how.