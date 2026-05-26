The invisible thief: How a sophisticated browser extension is emptying Australian bank accounts

A recent threat analysis has uncovered a highly sophisticated browser extension-based banking Trojan targeting Australian banking customers. This is not a traditional virus designed to crash systems or cause visible disruption. Instead, it is specifically engineered to function as an invisible threat, embedding itself within the browser and operating directly inside the victim’s trusted, authenticated session.
This malware operates inside an already authenticated banking session, manipulating the trusted browser environment rather than stealing credentials through phishing.
Impact: Because the attack runs within a legitimate, authenticated session, it inherits the user’s trust context and security controls effectively neutralizing traditional protections.
Read on for a comprehensive technical deep dive.
The malware is packaged as a Manifest V3 browser extension, which provides attackers with persistent background execution and modern APIs that are harder to detect. Several variants were identified with different names but identical functionality.
The malware establishes a persistent, bidirectional WebSocket connection to enable real-time command execution:
The malware leverages a persistent WebSocket connection to achieve low latency communication, eliminating the repeated handshake overhead required by traditional HTTPS and enabling instant command delivery from the command-and-control (C2) server. This real-time channel is critical for intercepting short-lived two-factor authentication (2FA) tokens and allows bidirectional data flow, where the server can immediately push commands while the infected browser continuously streams stolen data.
By maintaining a single persistent connection instead of generating multiple HTTP requests, the malware reduces its network footprint, lowers bandwidth usage and becomes harder to detect.
The malware’s balance manipulation engine begins with precise target identification using XPath. Instead of broadly scanning the DOM, it executes a highly specific XPath query to locate the exact account balance element. Once identified, it extracts the text value from the node, stores the legitimate balance locally and sets a one-time flag (`isBalanceSaved`) to prevent redundant extraction. This ensures the attacker always retains the real balance before any visual tampering occurs.
The malware uses a MutationObserver to continuously monitor dynamic page updates and automatically reapply inflated balances, temporarily disconnecting during DOM modifications to prevent loops, preserving currency formatting, tagging processed nodes and reconnecting to maintain persistent manipulation.
Beyond inflating the visible balance, the malware manipulates the transaction history to preserve visual consistency by injecting a synthetic transaction, recalculating running balances and then removing the injected entry to avoid obvious traces.
It evades frontend frameworks by stripping data-bind attributes, traversing text nodes with TreeWalker and using regex-based currency detection while marking processed nodes to prevent reversion.
The result is a dynamically maintained, highly convincing falsified account state that appears completely legitimate to the victim.
One of the most dangerous capabilities of the malware is its ability to defeat 2FA through a sophisticated form hijacking. It targets the bank’s authentication input field using a precise selector (e.g., [data-bind=’value: AuthorisationCode’]) and monitors the field in real time, capturing tokens as soon as the user enters them. Using requestAnimationFrame for efficient polling, the attack activates only when a specific internal state flag is enabled, ensuring controlled execution.
To gain full control over the authentication flow, the malware clones the original submit button. While the cloned button appears identical to the user, it allows the attacker to intercept and manipulate the submission process. The script prevents the default form submission, extracts the entered 2FA token, optionally delays the request, and exfiltrates the code to the command-and-control server before deciding whether to allow the legitimate submission to proceed.
To increase harvesting success, the malware can display a fake “Token Code incorrect” message styled to match the bank’s authentic error design, sometimes adding urgency, such as, “You have 2 attempts remaining.” By isolating the fake message within a Shadow DOM and applying psychological pressure, the attacker encourages the victim to re-enter a fresh valid token, effectively bypassing 2FA protections from within the trusted browser session.
The malware performs comprehensive cookie collection to enable session hijacking and persistent unauthorized access. By extracting banking session cookies, attackers can access accounts without credentials, effectively bypassing login protections. Because the extension has broad permissions, it can also harvest cookies from multiple domains, exposing browsing history and enabling cross-site tracking. If the victim manages multiple financial accounts, all active sessions may be compromised simultaneously, significantly expanding the attack surface.
In parallel, the malware implements continuous navigation tracking and behavioral surveillance. It monitors visited banking pages, captures URL parameters that may contain sensitive information, and analyzes navigation timing and browsing patterns. This intelligence allows attackers to identify high-value accounts, understand transaction behavior, observe security-related actions and determine optimal timing for fraudulent activity.
The malware supports multiple configurable attack scenarios, ranging from passive surveillance to full-scale fraud combining balance inflation, 2FA token harvesting and session hijacking, allowing operators to selectively escalate impact based on the victim profile.
To maintain stealth, the malware hides the page during initialization using CSS before JavaScript execution, preventing users from seeing balance modifications in progress. After a short delay (approximately 500ms), the page is restored once the DOM manipulation is complete, ensuring a seamless user experience. This technique is more reliable than JavaScript-only hiding and minimizes visible anomalies, reinforcing the illusion of a legitimate banking session.
Today, AI can generate code at the level of professional developers and implement new methods at unprecedented speed. This revolutionary shift is not only transforming innovation, it is also reshaping how fraudsters operate.
This research provides a real-world example of how threat actors are increasingly weaponizing LLM and AI code-generation tools to mass-produce malware. Attackers no longer need to invest significant effort in developing sophisticated evasion techniques or maintaining long-term infrastructure. Instead, they can rapidly deploy new variants, regenerate code with improved logic and create entirely new hashes within seconds.
This capability enables campaigns involving hundreds of payloads and thousands of phishing variations within a single attack operation. Traditional barriers such as hash detection or infrastructure exposure are becoming far less effective. When one variant is detected, attackers simply generate another, even tailoring unique malware versions per victim.
Cyber attackers are advancing with AI, and defense strategies must too. This aligns with security experts’ expectations for this technological revolution. As emphasized in the IBM Institute for Business Value report, Cybersecurity 2028: Your workforce, built for the AI frontier:
“Over the next 36 months, the cybersecurity landscape will be redrawn entirely. The question isn’t whether AI will transform how your organization defends itself—it’s whether you’ll be driving that transformation or scrambling to catch up. The enterprises that thrive won’t just be AI-enabled; they’ll be AI-native, with security woven into the fabric of every automated decision, every synthetic data set, every autonomous action. Your future awaits. The question is: will you crawl, walk, or run toward it?”
That is why we are not simply adapting; we are engineering our own defense: AI-assisted scalable analysis of browser threats.
The system is built as a scalable, AI-assisted platform designed to analyze potentially malicious browser threats at scale.
Rather than evaluating browser extensions or JavaScript artifacts individually, the framework continuously ingests large and diverse collections of browser-based threats from multiple intelligence sources into a unified analysis pipeline. Each sample is subjected to a layered inspection process that combines runtime telemetry collection with structural and pattern-oriented static analysis.
The dynamic analysis layer captures runtime behaviors such as DOM manipulation, service worker activity, console interactions, patching attempts and outbound network communications. In parallel, the static analysis layer extracts recurring code fragments, infrastructure indicators and string-level artifacts that often remain stable across polymorphic variants. Together, these perspectives allow the system to surface campaign-level relationships even when individual samples appear unrelated at first glance.
Artificial intelligence plays a critical role in structuring and interpreting the large volumes of collected data. Rather than serving as standalone detection engines, language models operate as analytical amplifiers embedded within the broader pipeline. They help normalize browser threat structures, summarize behavioral intent and highlight suspicious capability patterns across extensive datasets.
Because each threat is analyzed independently and similarity comparisons occur after the collection phase, the workflow naturally shifts away from fragile file-level signatures toward more durable behavioral patterns that persist across evolving threat variants.
The battlefield of financial fraud has shifted. You cannot solve tomorrow’s problems with yesterday’s tools or with the thinking of the day before.
This is no longer about stealing passwords or sending phishing emails. The new objective is far more sophisticated: hacking perception itself, manipulating what the user sees and what the bank believes to be true. By weaponizing browser extensions and large language models (LLMs), attackers have positioned themselves directly between the user and reality.
As demonstrated in this article, IBM Trusteer Malware Lab continuously adapts to this evolving threat landscape. We stay ahead of adversaries by anticipating their next moves, analyzing emerging attack patterns and deploying intelligence-driven protections at scale.
Every month, Trusteer protects over one billion banking sessions worldwide. When fraudsters rewrite the rules of fraud, you need the team that is already rewriting the rules of defense.
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