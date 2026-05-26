The invisible thief: How a sophisticated browser extension is emptying Australian bank accounts

Today, AI can generate code at the level of professional developers and implement new methods at unprecedented speed. This revolutionary shift is not only transforming innovation, it is also reshaping how fraudsters operate.

This research provides a real-world example of how threat actors are increasingly weaponizing LLM and AI code-generation tools to mass-produce malware. Attackers no longer need to invest significant effort in developing sophisticated evasion techniques or maintaining long-term infrastructure. Instead, they can rapidly deploy new variants, regenerate code with improved logic and create entirely new hashes within seconds.

This capability enables campaigns involving hundreds of payloads and thousands of phishing variations within a single attack operation. Traditional barriers such as hash detection or infrastructure exposure are becoming far less effective. When one variant is detected, attackers simply generate another, even tailoring unique malware versions per victim.

Cyber attackers are advancing with AI, and defense strategies must too. This aligns with security experts’ expectations for this technological revolution. As emphasized in the IBM Institute for Business Value report, Cybersecurity 2028: Your workforce, built for the AI frontier:

“Over the next 36 months, the cybersecurity landscape will be redrawn entirely. The question isn’t whether AI will transform how your organization defends itself—it’s whether you’ll be driving that transformation or scrambling to catch up. The enterprises that thrive won’t just be AI-enabled; they’ll be AI-native, with security woven into the fabric of every automated decision, every synthetic data set, every autonomous action. Your future awaits. The question is: will you crawl, walk, or run toward it?”

That is why we are not simply adapting; we are engineering our own defense: AI-assisted scalable analysis of browser threats.

The system is built as a scalable, AI-assisted platform designed to analyze potentially malicious browser threats at scale.

Rather than evaluating browser extensions or JavaScript artifacts individually, the framework continuously ingests large and diverse collections of browser-based threats from multiple intelligence sources into a unified analysis pipeline. Each sample is subjected to a layered inspection process that combines runtime telemetry collection with structural and pattern-oriented static analysis.

The dynamic analysis layer captures runtime behaviors such as DOM manipulation, service worker activity, console interactions, patching attempts and outbound network communications. In parallel, the static analysis layer extracts recurring code fragments, infrastructure indicators and string-level artifacts that often remain stable across polymorphic variants. Together, these perspectives allow the system to surface campaign-level relationships even when individual samples appear unrelated at first glance.

Artificial intelligence plays a critical role in structuring and interpreting the large volumes of collected data. Rather than serving as standalone detection engines, language models operate as analytical amplifiers embedded within the broader pipeline. They help normalize browser threat structures, summarize behavioral intent and highlight suspicious capability patterns across extensive datasets.

Because each threat is analyzed independently and similarity comparisons occur after the collection phase, the workflow naturally shifts away from fragile file-level signatures toward more durable behavioral patterns that persist across evolving threat variants.