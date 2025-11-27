Don’t re-engineer; re-imagine: Insights from BIAN Banking Summit 2025

One of the key topics presented at the BIAN conference was the paradox at the center of modern banking. Even the most advanced artificial intelligence and digital capabilities fail when institutions remain internally focused. This became very clear during a session built around IBM’s recent research paper titled, The 94% core banking problem. The session was delivered by Saket Sinha and Connor Loessl, Senior Partner and Associate Partner for Global Banking and Financial Markets in IBM Consulting.

The headline figure says it all: 94% of the 700 global business leaders surveyed said their bank is behind schedule on core platform modernization. According to the research, and consistent with IBM’s experience in many markets, delays occur because of budget challenges; underestimating legacy complexity and organizational resistance to change.

But as Sinha explained, the deeper issue is not technical; it’s strategic. “Good intentions were always present,” he said at the summit. “What was missing was the realization that these modernization programs were driven by internal thinking. The customer was not the primary focus.” Executives often assume that improving internal efficiency will automatically create a better customer experience, he said, but it rarely works that way. Sinha noted that customers no longer interact with banks in the traditional manner. They live in digital ecosystems shaped by lifestyle applications, marketplace experiences, instant payments and embedded financial services. To design a modern core platform, he argued, banks must begin with the lived reality of their customers rather than with product silos or internal workflows.