Don’t re-engineer; re-imagine: Insights from BIAN Banking Summit 2025

“When financial institutions blow up—which they do every 15-20 years—there’s some kind of a global crisis,” said IBM Managing Partner for Global Banking and Financial Markets Shanker Ramamurthy, addressing a rapt audience at last week’s BIAN Banking Summit in Chicago. The root cause of these blow-ups is usually the same, he said: “Periodic market volatility and banking crisis exposes the central challenge of modern banking: balancing growth, cost efficiency and risk management. The hardest, yet most essential test is managing the banking trilemma—simultaneously.” Thus, he continued, in order for today’s financial firms to be successful, “ We need to stop re-engineering the status quo and start re-imagining the business model. Success is no longer just about having the right strategy—it is about the execution framework used to deliver the future.”
To this end, Ramamurthy explained, financial services firms need to rethink how they view the relationship between their front, middle and back offices. “Currently, two-thirds of technology investment sits in the middle and back office. We need to flip the investment pyramid by leveraging gen AI and exponential technologies. Redirect focus to where it matters most: channels, customers and partnerships.”
The strategy, he explained, is “like eating the elephant all at once,” rather than the proverbial one bite at a time: it must be simultaneously front-to-back and back-to-front. “The era of IT simply executing a business strategy is over,” he said at the summit. “Today, technology drives—or at a minimum—influences, the strategy. We cannot modernize banking in silos: front-to-back and back-to-front transformation must happen at once. Technology is not a utility or a support function; increasingly it is analogous with business.”
Gen AI’s greatest impact in the financial services ecosystem is on the software development lifecycle (SDLC), according to Ramamurthy. But he reassured, “It’s not about replacing the software development life cycle. It’s about enhancing it. It’s about having the humans in the right place at the right time, with high quality information. It doesn’t replace anybody.” Rather, the AI tools—particularly agentic AI—will allow teams to redistribute the work in a way that maximizes business value. “In an ideal scenario,” Ramamurthy said, “80% of the work would shift to design and architecture planning,” with the agentic components accelerating the coding and grunt work.
One of the key topics presented at the BIAN conference was the paradox at the center of modern banking. Even the most advanced artificial intelligence and digital capabilities fail when institutions remain internally focused. This became very clear during a session built around IBM’s recent research paper titled, The 94% core banking problem. The session was delivered by Saket Sinha and Connor Loessl, Senior Partner and Associate Partner for Global Banking and Financial Markets in IBM Consulting.
The headline figure says it all: 94% of the 700 global business leaders surveyed said their bank is behind schedule on core platform modernization. According to the research, and consistent with IBM’s experience in many markets, delays occur because of budget challenges; underestimating legacy complexity and organizational resistance to change.
But as Sinha explained, the deeper issue is not technical; it’s strategic. “Good intentions were always present,” he said at the summit. “What was missing was the realization that these modernization programs were driven by internal thinking. The customer was not the primary focus.” Executives often assume that improving internal efficiency will automatically create a better customer experience, he said, but it rarely works that way. Sinha noted that customers no longer interact with banks in the traditional manner. They live in digital ecosystems shaped by lifestyle applications, marketplace experiences, instant payments and embedded financial services. To design a modern core platform, he argued, banks must begin with the lived reality of their customers rather than with product silos or internal workflows.
Sinha then discussed three IBM client transformations where this outside-in shift changed the outcome completely. The first was State Bank of India (SBI), one of IBM’s largest global banking clients.
The bank is driving some of the most amazing customer-centric transformations, said Sinha, and is examining the question, “How do we become naturally integrated into the daily life of the next generation of customers?” The answer was the YONO app, which stands for “you only need one.” SBI decided to begin with customers’ everyday lifestyle needs and then embed financial services within those journeys. YONO brought together services that normally required several applications, such as:
“They made bank-issued payment instruments a natural part of the daily lifestyle,” he said in the session. “The outcome has been phenomenal: More than 60 million monthly active users. Roughly USD 40 billion in value creation. Huge growth in non-interest income. One of the earliest true lifestyle super applications in global banking. SBI succeeded because it began with customer relevance rather than code rewrite.”
The second example was DBS Bank and its mobile app PayLah! After running years of core systems transformation programs, DBS realized the benefits reaped from a shift to adopting a customer-centric, lifestyle-first strategy. They launched an integrated buying and selling proposition directly into the PayLah! app. Examples of offered customer experiences include:
Here, the payment rail was not the front stage feature. It provided silent support for lifestyle journeys. According to Loessl, PayLah! produced measurable impact, such as a 50% increase in the price-to-book ratio (an important indicator of a company’s financial health and growth potential); millions of active users across Singapore and clear growth in digital and non-branch engagement.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
The third example was Banco Bradesco in Brazil, one of the nation’s biggest banks and another significant IBM relationship. Rather than just focusing on core modernization, Bradesco looked outward at the needs of their customers and carefully chose a segment of their customer base to help them prosper in the agricultural economy. This led to E-agro, a digital marketplace and ecosystem for farmers, suppliers, buyers and service providers. With support from IBM, Bradesco created a platform that included:
The impact was substantial. Sinha noted that Bradesco is seeing a huge expansion of its financing products; new customer acquisition and a forward visibility into demand and supply around the agricultural value chain.
E-agro has driven highly impressive outcomes for Bradesco, according to Sinha, such as stronger digital engagement across rural and semi urban markets, and crucially, a new revenue model based on marketplace economics rather than traditional product sales.
Sinha captured the shared insight behind all these examples: “Transforming legacy core systems is a must, but do not miss your customer’s agenda,” he said. “Inward-looking core transformations do not succeed in delivering value. It’s a never-ending transformation that, by the time you seem to be reaching the finishing line, the customer’s needs will outpace you. Focus instead on putting customers and their lifestyle first; then, embed the bank within that ecosystem. Transformation is not only about making it easier for your customers to interact with you. What if the customers don’t want to interact and buy your products? Billions of dollars’ worth of investments will be of no use. Instead, focus on creating products and services that aim to help your customers live their lifestyle and embrace your products because it seamlessly helps them get ahead with their livelihood.”
According to Sinha, this insight explains the entire 94% problem. Banks struggle because they start with core systems instead of starting with customer relevance, he said. Real modernization accelerates when banks:
SBI with YONO, DBS with PayLah! and Bradesco with E-agro have delivered measurable improvements in valuation, customer growth, asset expansion and ecosystem scale because they have made this shift, explained Sinha.
Discover ways to get ahead, successfully scaling AI across your business with real results.
Dive into this comprehensive guide that breaks down key use cases, core capabilities, and step-by-step recommendations to help you choose the right solutions for your business.
Download this Gartner® research to learn the potential opportunities and risks of agentic AI for IT leaders and how to prepare for this next wave of AI innovation.
Access our full catalog of over 100 online courses by purchasing an individual or multi-user subscription today, enabling you to expand your skills across a range of our products at a low price.
Learn how organizations are shifting from launching AI in disparate pilots to using it to drive transformation at the core.
IBM® Granite® is a family of open, performant and trusted AI models tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Learn why IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms.
Led by top IBM thought leaders, the curriculum is designed to help business leaders gain the knowledge needed to prioritize the AI investments that can drive growth.
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Easily design scalable AI assistants and agents, automate repetitive tasks and simplify complex processes with IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM’s industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
IBM Consulting AI services help reimagine how businesses work with AI for transformation.
Whether you choose to customize pre-built apps and skills or build and deploy custom agentic services using an AI studio, the IBM watsonx platform has you covered.