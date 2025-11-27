Banking Artificial Intelligence

Don’t re-engineer; re-imagine: Insights from BIAN Banking Summit 2025

Published 27 November 2025
an African-American woman in a city at night holding a smartphone and hailing a cab
Euny Hong

Staff Writer

IBM Think

“When financial institutions blow up—which they do every 15-20 years—there’s some kind of a global crisis,” said IBM Managing Partner for Global Banking and Financial Markets Shanker Ramamurthy, addressing a rapt audience at last week’s BIAN Banking Summit in Chicago. The root cause of these blow-ups is usually the same, he said: “Periodic market volatility and banking crisis exposes the central challenge of modern banking: balancing  growth, cost efficiency and  risk management. The hardest, yet most essential test is managing the banking trilemma—simultaneously.” Thus, he continued, in order for today’s financial firms to be successful, “ We need to stop re-engineering the status quo and start re-imagining the business model. Success is no longer just about having the right strategy—it is about the execution framework used to deliver the future.”

Re-imagining, not re-engineering

To this end, Ramamurthy explained, financial services firms need to rethink how they view the relationship between their front, middle and back offices. “Currently, two-thirds of technology investment sits in the middle and back office. We need to flip the investment pyramid by leveraging gen AI and exponential technologies. Redirect focus to where it matters most: channels, customers and partnerships.”

The strategy, he explained, is “like eating the elephant all at once,” rather than the proverbial one bite at a time: it must be simultaneously front-to-back and back-to-front. “The era of IT simply executing a business strategy is over,” he said at the summit. “Today, technology drives—or at a minimum—influences, the strategy. We cannot modernize banking in silos: front-to-back and back-to-front transformation must happen at once. Technology is not a utility or a support function; increasingly it is analogous with business.”

The software development life cycle

Gen AI’s greatest impact in the financial services ecosystem is on the software development lifecycle (SDLC), according to Ramamurthy. But he reassured, “It’s not about replacing the software development life cycle. It’s about enhancing it. It’s about having the humans in the right place at the right time, with high quality information. It doesn’t replace anybody.”  Rather, the AI tools—particularly agentic AI—will allow teams to redistribute the work in a way that maximizes business value. “In an ideal scenario,” Ramamurthy said, “80% of the work would shift to design and architecture planning,” with the agentic components accelerating the coding and grunt work.

The 94% core banking problem

One of the key topics presented at the BIAN conference was the paradox at the center of modern banking. Even the most advanced artificial intelligence and digital capabilities fail when institutions remain internally focused. This became very clear during a session built around IBM’s recent research paper titled, The 94% core banking problem. The session was delivered by Saket Sinha and Connor Loessl, Senior Partner and Associate Partner for Global Banking and Financial Markets in IBM Consulting.

The headline figure says it all: 94% of the 700 global business leaders surveyed said their bank is behind schedule on core platform modernization. According to the research, and consistent with IBM’s experience in many markets, delays occur because of budget challenges; underestimating legacy complexity and organizational resistance to change.

But as Sinha explained, the deeper issue is not technical; it’s strategic. “Good intentions were always present,” he said at the summit. “What was missing was the realization that these modernization programs were driven by internal thinking. The customer was not the primary focus.” Executives often assume that improving internal efficiency will automatically create a better customer experience, he said, but it rarely works that way. Sinha noted that customers no longer interact with banks in the traditional manner. They live in digital ecosystems shaped by lifestyle applications, marketplace experiences, instant payments and embedded financial services. To design a modern core platform, he argued, banks must begin with the lived reality of their customers rather than with product silos or internal workflows.

SBI’s YONO and the rise of the lifestyle ecosystem

Sinha then discussed three IBM client transformations where this outside-in shift changed the outcome completely. The first was State Bank of India (SBI), one of IBM’s largest global banking clients.

The bank is driving some of the most amazing customer-centric transformations, said Sinha, and is examining the question, “How do we become naturally integrated into the daily life of the next generation of customers?” The answer was the YONO app, which stands for “you only need one.” SBI decided to begin with customers’ everyday lifestyle needs and then embed financial services within those journeys. YONO brought together services that normally required several applications, such as:

  • Telecom payments with discounts from service partners
  • Retail shopping
  • Air travel and hotel bookings
  • Pharmacy needs and medical appointments
  • Insurance journeys and investment journeys
  • Instant digital loans based on real-time eligibility

“They made bank-issued payment instruments a natural part of the daily lifestyle,” he said in the session. “The outcome has been phenomenal: More than 60 million monthly active users. Roughly USD 40 billion in value creation. Huge growth in non-interest income. One of the earliest true lifestyle super applications in global banking. SBI succeeded because it began with customer relevance rather than code rewrite.”

DBS PayLah!: When context-driven experience transforms market value

The second example was DBS Bank and its mobile app PayLah! After running years of core systems transformation programs, DBS realized the benefits reaped from a shift to adopting a customer-centric, lifestyle-first strategy. They launched an integrated buying and selling proposition directly into the PayLah! app. Examples of offered customer experiences include:

  • Targeted offers during lunch time
  • Booking a ride or ordering food: customers can use the in-app partner tile for ride/hawker/food delivery services and pay via PayLah!
  • Giving a digital gift: on a birthday or celebration, customers can send an eGift or QR Gift to someone via PayLah! instead of cash or a physical card
  • Early access to premium and luxury shopping events
  • Micro insurance and small ticket loans triggered by daily context

Here, the payment rail was not the front stage feature. It provided silent support for lifestyle journeys. According to Loessl, PayLah! produced measurable impact, such as a 50% increase in the price-to-book ratio (an important indicator of a company’s financial health and growth potential); millions of active users across Singapore and clear growth in digital and non-branch engagement.

Bradesco E-agro: A digital marketplace that modernized rural banking

The third example was Banco Bradesco in Brazil, one of the nation’s biggest banks and another significant IBM relationship. Rather than just focusing on core modernization, Bradesco looked outward at the needs of their customers and carefully chose a segment of their customer base to help them prosper in the agricultural economy. This led to E-agro, a digital marketplace and ecosystem for farmers, suppliers, buyers and service providers. With support from IBM, Bradesco created a platform that included:

  • Listings that connect buyers and sellers
  • Access to equipment financing
  • Crop insurance and advisory services
  • Integrated payments and settlement
  • Credit evaluation that happens inside ecosystem activity

The impact was substantial. Sinha noted that Bradesco is seeing a huge expansion of its financing products; new customer acquisition and a forward visibility into demand and supply around the agricultural value chain.

E-agro has driven highly impressive outcomes for Bradesco, according to Sinha, such as stronger digital engagement across rural and semi urban markets, and crucially, a new revenue model based on marketplace economics rather than traditional product sales.

The lesson: The real modernization is a shift in thinking

Sinha captured the shared insight behind all these examples: “Transforming legacy core systems is a must, but do not miss your customer’s agenda,” he said. “Inward-looking core transformations do not succeed in delivering value. It’s a never-ending transformation that, by the time you seem to be reaching the finishing line, the customer’s needs will outpace you. Focus instead on putting customers and their lifestyle first; then, embed the bank within that ecosystem. Transformation is not only about making it easier for your customers to interact with you. What if the customers don’t want to interact and buy your products? Billions of dollars’ worth of investments will be of no use. Instead, focus on creating products and services that aim to help your customers live their lifestyle and embrace your products because it seamlessly helps them get ahead with their livelihood.”

According to Sinha, this insight explains the entire 94% problem. Banks struggle because they start with core systems instead of starting with customer relevance, he said. Real modernization accelerates when banks:

  • Begin with the customer’s world, their segment, their lifestyle and what a bank can do to enhance their lifestyle
  • Build value through ecosystem partnerships
  • Embed financial journeys in natural lifestyle flows
  • Modernize architecture in an incremental manner
  • Use artificial intelligence and automation for real time personalization

SBI with YONO, DBS with PayLah! and Bradesco with E-agro have delivered measurable improvements in valuation, customer growth, asset expansion and ecosystem scale because they have made this shift, explained Sinha.

