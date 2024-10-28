Impact on Data Governance with Generative AI – Part One

Many thanks to, Dr. Roushanak Rahmat, Hywel Evans, Joe Douglas, Dr. Nicole Mather and Russ Latham for their review feedback and contributions in this paper.
As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies continue to transform industries and revolutionise the way we live and work, the importance of effective Data Governance cannot be overstated. With the emergence of generative AI, organisations are facing new challenges and opportunities in managing their data assets. This paper (over two parts) explores the intersection of Data Governance and generative AI, examining the traditional Data Governance model and its evolution to support generative AI.
Data Governance is an applied framework that combines management, business, technical processes and technology to ensure that data is accurate, reliable, and secure. It involves tracking data throughout its lifecycle, from creation to disposal, to understand its meaning, control its use, and improve its quality. By building trust in data, Data Governance enables organisations to make informed decisions, comply with regulations, and maintain data security. This is achieved by setting internal standards, or data policies, that dictate how data is gathered, stored, accessed processed, and ultimately disposed of.
The biggest challenges organisations are facing to make themselves more “data-driven”
The greatest business benefits can accrue to an organisation when data is consistent, accessible and well-managed. Conversely, managing data effectively including understanding its quality, history, security, compliance and consent is important to reducing risks. These activities comprise data governance, and are critical to driving efficiency, productivity and trusted data, for better outcomes.
The primary purpose of Data Governance is to achieve:
It must be recognised that organisations differ significantly in operating model, purpose etc. As a result, the Data Governance models applied will vary significantly, and they may focus on specific elements, and be developing others, or not at all.
While organisations approach Data Governance in different ways, there is a pattern which emerges, which we will call “Traditional Data Governance” illustrated below.
Data Governance, needs from an enforcement perspective, to be rooted in the organisation’s senior leadership represented on the Information Governance Council (IGC), and through the day-to-day Data Strategy Board (DSB). Typically, a Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) such as a Chief Data Office or Chief Information Office is a role on the board of Directors and is ultimately responsible for data, how it’s used, protected, worked on etc. within the organisation.
The IGC supported by DSB, is there to be the single data authority which owns, informs, monitors, enforces, creates, updates, retires etc. policies, procedures, standards and technical controls to support the business need.
The Information Governance Council is led/chaired by the SRO and sponsors, approves, and champions strategic information plans and policies. It owns the organisational mission for Data Governance within the organisation.
This board handles the day-to-day issues regarding data and provides responses to those issues. The DSB owns and monitors the goals of information governance within the organisation, in line with those set by the IGC.
The IGC and DSB will have appropriate representatives to provide user, business, data, security and technical perspective etc. These representatives typically are:
Policies, Standards and Procedures shape the entire data platform, data storage and data processing, from design to operation and through to decommissioning.
Below we cover the Data Governance technical controls (defined by the Policies, Standards and Procedures) which are used to improve the trust in the data.
These controls are not just for design and build, but throughout the support and the destruction of the data and platform.
Today, almost every component e.g. application, application code, infrastructure etc. of a platform can be deployed and configured through scripts. The collection of scripts, code and other artefacts are assets which can be stored and versioned.
DevOps tooling provides the ability to automatically and repeatably deploy, update and test the solution. The use of these standards and policies, in creation, reviews and revisions through feedback, it is possible to drive those assets to a state fully supporting the organisation’s Data Governance goals for data and architecture.
Data security is embedded at design and throughout the platform lifetime, covering at-rest, on-the-wire encryption, strong role-based-access control (RBAC) model etc. Data Governance security standards, policies and procedures, for platform and data, enabling and controlling how architects, support, security etc. design, operate and monitor, ensuring the organisation is protected.
Data Governance technical controls embedded in the platform, monitor data, record and provide access to technical metadata about the data, monitor and improve data quality, track data processing etc. Platform Data Governance technical controls typically come in the form of:
It should be noted, that what is actually deployed will depend on the use-case (s) and organisational Data Governance requirements.
Data Lifecycle Management places data in a state for example data creation, data collection, data storage/stored, data processing, data sharing and usage etc. These states may change due to events, for example, requirement to destroy data, transfer to different systems, rights to use expiration, or simply change as part of navigation through the ingest data pipeline or processing operations.
The data state can be identified by its physical location in the platform layers, attributes in the Data Catalogue, specific Data Tagging etc. which requires different handling to move to the next state as defined by Data Governance policies and procedures.
Data Governance creates and enforces a DLM for data, ensuring the platform design, upgrade and destruction comply.
Platform monitoring provides support teams with early warning of data and processing issues, predicts demand for optimal operation, capacity and demand management, and expense controls for example. Data monitoring using Data Governance platform technical controls, alerts the Data Custodians if there is increased quality-rule non-compliance from the source provider or perhaps problems in earlier stages in the platform, allowing investigation by Data Custodians and if required, feedback on standards, processes and procedures.
Traditional Data Governance has served well over the years, however, there need to be increased capabilities or new elements added to support generative AI. Traditional Data Governance has:
Having provided the definition of Data Governance, the next blog in this series, will explain how Data Governance will need to evolve to meet the needs of businesses, in supporting generative AI.