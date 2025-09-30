From the sandbox to the stack: IBM’s TechXchange turns agentic AI into action

To meet the appetite, TechXchange will feature hands-on labs and deep technical sessions, using IBM’s tech. Attendees will also be able to build agents in the Agent Build Bay, and explore open-source projects like Mellea, a library for writing generative programs, Model Context Protocol and Docling, an open-source toolkit for preparing documents ready for gen AI.

The Agent Build Bay will sit at the entrance, next to a mini quantum lab. It’s where attendees will be able to practice building agents in minutes, using IBM watsonx Orchestrate, or test quantum workflows.

But TechXchange will also be a place where IBM’s clients can talk through their own experiences implementing AI tools. “Clients are seeing AI shift how technical teams work—not just in terms of tools, but in how decisions are made and how roles evolve,” Tennison said.

“Developers are thinking more like data scientists and product strategists. Architects are engaging in governance and orchestration,” she added. “We are exploring these changes through sessions on agentic architectures, AI-driven workflows and the evolving responsibilities across technical teams.”