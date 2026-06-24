IBM expands Project Lightwell as AI changes software security

IBM, Red Hat and Palo Alto Networks expanded Project Lightwell, a cybersecurity initiative designed to help organizations respond more quickly to software vulnerabilities.

The move comes as advances in artificial intelligence allow security flaws to be identified faster and at greater scale, according to the companies. IBM, Red Hat and Palo Alto Networks said AI-driven threats can uncover security gaps across software codebases faster than defenders can patch them, increasing the risk that attackers will exploit newly discovered vulnerabilities.

“AI has compressed the window between vulnerability discovery and exploit from weeks to minutes,” Nikesh Arora, CEO and Chairman of Palo Alto Networks, said in a statement announcing the collaboration. “Traditional patching cannot keep pace.”

The collaboration combines vulnerability discovery, virtual patching and software remediation to help organizations reduce the time between vulnerability discovery and protection.